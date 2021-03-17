ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Lakers complete season sweep of Wolves; Blazers storm back vs Pelicans
LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers directs a play during a 137-121 Lakers win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Staples Center on March 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
HARRY HOW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Lakers complete season sweep of Wolves; Blazers storm back vs Pelicans

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 17, 2021 - 1:20pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Los Angeles Lakers were successful in sweeping also-ran Minnesota Timberwolves in their season series after winning on Tuesday, 137-121.

The Wolves were able to play at pace against the defending champions in the first three quarters before LeBron James and the Lakers were able to pull away in the fourth period.

Following a seesaw battle in the three periods that saw the Wolves lead by as much as seven, the Lakers went on a run to enter the fourth quarter ahead, 102-94.

This buoyed the Lakers to pull away when it mattered the most and stretched the lead to as big as 18 points.

James finished with a triple-double of 25 points, 12 assists and 12 rebounds to pace the Lakers, who are still without Anthony Davis.

Montrezl Harrell, for his part, also had 25 points off of the bench.

Meanwhile, top pick Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns had 29 points each in the losing effort for the Wolves.

Elsewhere, the Portland Trail Blazers pulled off a come-from-behind win against the New Orleans Pelicans, 125-124, behind Damian Lillard's 50-point performance.

The Blazers stormed back from as big as 17 points down in the fourth quarter to steal the win.

Two clutch free throws from Lillard gave the Blazers their first lead of the game since the first salvo, 125-124.

Then a botched turnaround bank hook shot from Zion Williamson in the final possession sealed the come from behind victory for Portland.

In the other games, the Atlanta Hawks tallied their sixth win in a row at the expense of the Houston Rockets who have lost 17 games in a row, 119-107.

The Chicago Bulls, for their part, bested the Oklahoma City Thunder, 123-102, behind Zach LaVine's 40 points.

BASKETBALL NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Olympics-bound Irish Magno laments allowance delay
Olympics-bound Irish Magno laments allowance delay
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Magno and the rest of the national boxing team have yet to receive their allowances since January this year.
Sports
fbfb
Meeting Marvelous Marvin
By Joaquin Henson | March 17, 2021 - 12:00am
It was in 1988 when Marvelous Marvin Hagler stayed 26 days in the Philippines filming scenes for the Dino De Laurentiis movie “Indio” where he played the role of Sergeant Iron.
Sports
fbfb
LeBron adds Red Sox, race team to Liverpool in sport empire
LeBron adds Red Sox, race team to Liverpool in sport empire
4 hours ago
LeBron James has added ownership stakes in baseball's Boston Red Sox and a US stock car race team to England football champions...
Sports
fbfb
Nietes: Carillo a stepping stone to Chocolatito, Estrada, Rungvisai
Nietes: Carillo a stepping stone to Chocolatito, Estrada, Rungvisai
By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
Donnie Nietes thinks that time might not be on older men’s side. But with everything that has happened in the world...
Sports
fbfb
LeBron James, Lakers top NBA jersey sales in Philippines
LeBron James, Lakers top NBA jersey sales in Philippines
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Based on numbers released by NBAStore.com.ph, the local market mirrors the numbers globally with four-time NBA champion James...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Going pro: PVL to hold rookie draft, impose salary caps in 2022
Going pro: PVL to hold rookie draft, impose salary caps in 2022
By Luisa Morales | 1 minute ago
The teams will still be able to directly recruit players for the upcoming season in the Calamba bubble, but will move to the...
Sports
fbfb
PhilCycling postpones national championships amid COVID-19 surge
PhilCycling postpones national championships amid COVID-19 surge
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The national cycling championships for road, mountain bike and BMX have been postponed due to the alarming rise of new cases...
Sports
fbfb
Jazz back on song; Sixers thwart Knicks
Jazz back on song; Sixers thwart Knicks
2 hours ago
Donovan Mitchell scored 20 points as the Utah Jazz bounced back from a run of disappointing recent outings with a battling...
Sports
fbfb
Kalei Mau set to reunite with F2 Cargo Movers in PVL
Kalei Mau set to reunite with F2 Cargo Movers in PVL
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The outside hitter announced on her Twitter account Wednesday that she would be rejoining her teammates at the end of the...
Sports
fbfb
Tiger Woods says recovering at home after crash
Tiger Woods says recovering at home after crash
4 hours ago
Tiger Woods said Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) he has left hospital and is recovering at home after being seriously injured...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with