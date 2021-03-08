Big J turns 75 but whoâ€™s counting?

ESPORT
Robert Jaworski
Big J turns 75 but who’s counting?

Joaquin Henson (The Philippine Star) - March 8, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Robert Jaworski turns 75 today but to his legion of fans, the Living Legend is ageless. Never has there been an athlete to impact the game like the Big J. He remains the oldest basketball player ever to see action in a pro league anywhere in the world, logging out at 50 in a PBA game in Dumaguete in 1997. In the NBA, the oldest player was Nat Hickey who played at 45 in 1947-48 and the Olympics’ all-time leading scorer Oscar Schmidt was also 45 when he hung up his sneakers in 2003.

Throughout his storybook career, Jaworski was the man of the moment on the court, winning seven titles in four years with UE, wearing the tri-colors at the 1968 Mexico Olympics, leading the Philippines to the Asian Basketball Confederation (now FIBA Asia) throne in 1967 and 1973, representing the country at the 1974 FIBA World Cup where the national team upset Australia, 101-100, starring with YCO, Meralco and Komatsu/Toyota in the amateur leagues and embodying the Never Say Die spirit in the PBA.

“Isa lang ang tinaguriang ‘Living Legend’ ng Philippine basketball,” said PBA commissioner Willie Marcial. “Hinahangaan at ginagalang ng fans, mga players at ng pamilya ng PBA. Isa siya sa haligi ng basketball sa Pilipinas. Sana dumami pa ang maging tulad niya. Maraming salamat at happy birthday, Senator Jaworksi. Mabuhay ka!”

In the PBA, Jaworski won nine championships with Toyota and four with Ginebra as playing coach. The year after he retired from playing, Jaworski was elected senator in 1998. He authored over 300 bills in a successful legislative career. To this day, Ginebra remains the PBA’s most popular team because of Jaworski’s legacy. Fans will never forget Jaworski diving for the loose ball, risking life and limb, refusing to give up no matter the odds and that spirit is alive with Ginebra. His tales of heroism are passed on from generation to generation.

At Jaworski’s jersey retirement ceremony in 2012, he recited a litany of names of those “who cried with me during our painful losses and celebrated with me during our victories.” He thanked his wife Evelyn, their four children, his teammates, coaches, supporters and fans. “Everything I am, everything I have achieved, only became possible because of the graciousness and blessings of our loving God the Father,” he said. “I may be retiring my jersey but my passion for the sport and my love for the people shall forever remain foremost in my heart and soul. While we must live by the adage that one must always be humble in victory and gracious in defeat, failure must be temporary. Work harder, dare to fail again but commit to reaching your goal and sooner or later, you will make it. Never say die.”

In an interview for the book “The 50 Greatest Filipino Athletes of All Time,” Jaworski spoke about Gilas’ journey on the way to the FIBA World Cup in 2023. “The key to being competitive in international basketball is mental toughness,” he said. “You’ve got to believe you can win. Win or lose, what’s important is the character you show in representing your country. It’s all about national unity and national identity.” Jaworski’s relevance as an influencer to people from all walks of life is timeless. The Big J will forever be a Filipino icon.

