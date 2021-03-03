ESPORT
Jenel Lausa set to debut with BRAVE CF after UFC stint
Jenel Lausa

Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - March 3, 2021 - 3:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino Jenel Lausa will bring his act from the Ultimate Fighting Championship to the Brave Combat Federation as he clashes with Afghan Rahmatullah Yousufzai in a flyweight showdown at Brave CF47: Asian Domination on March 11 in Bahrain.

It will be the 32-year-old Lausa’s first fight in three years after a heartbreaking campaign in the UFC where he lost three of his four fights there.

It sent him sprawling to a 7-5 (win-loss) record.

Now that he has signed a multi-fight deal with Brave CF, Lausa has a chance to redeem himself and get back on the win track.

“I aim to win my debut fight and the next fights after that,” said Lausa. “I dream to continue winning and bounce back from the setbacks that I experienced.

“I believe this is my second chance to prove myself in the mixed martial arts industry and substantiate that I have definitely learned from my shortcomings in my past MMA fights,” he added.

Yousufzai, however, will come in as the fancied fighter having won all his four mixed martial arts fights, including two smashing knockout wins.

Lausa will fight in a card that will headline countryman Rolando Dy, who tackles Kyrgyzstan’s Abdisalam Kubanychbek in a lightweight world title eliminator that will be streamed live and for free on Brave CF TV.

