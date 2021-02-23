ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Alex Eala improves to 763rd in WTA ranking
Alex Eala
Rafa Nadal Academy

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 23, 2021 - 1:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine tennis sensation Alex Eala has reached a new career-high in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) World Rankings.

After impressive outings in Spain and in France in ITF pro tourneys, including her first title in the women’s circuit, Eala barged into the Top 800 at only 15 years old.

The Rafa Nadal Academy scholar is now No. 763 in the WTA rankings, a 140-place jump from her previous ranking of No. 903.

In the ITF Juniors World Rankings, she is currently ranked No. 3 with a career-high place of World No. 2.

She is set to join another pro tiff in Spain this March, a W25 tournament in Manacor.

It will be her fifth pro tournament of the year. She met tremendous success in her first four outings with at least a quarterfinals finish in all competitions.

