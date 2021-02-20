ESPORT
TNT's Chot Reyes: Return to coaching 'farthest from my mind'
Chot Reyes
FILE/Jun Mendoza

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 20, 2021 - 1:27pm

MANILA, Philippines — For many, it is a no-brainer for the TNT Tropang Giga organization to return the head coaching reigns to the decorated Chot Reyes.

But if Reyes himself would be asked, he never would have thought that he would find himself back in the PBA head coaching position again.

Nine years removed from his last stint as tactician in the PBA, Reyes can't believe that he just got another chance in the league.

"It was farthest for my mind na babalik ako sa coaching in the PBA," Reyes said in an interview with former PBA commissioner Noli Eala.

"I thought my time was up, I was already doing other things but you know, hindi mo rin talaga masasabi," he continued.

Reyes was head coach of the TNT franchise from 2008 to 2012. Then known as the Tropang Texters, the team under Reyes won four PBA titles, and Reyes himself was named Coach of the Year in two of his seasons with TNT.

He would have obviously been a good choice if the organization was looking for a change in the head coaching position after Bong Ravena and active consultant Mark Dickel's turn at the lead.

But Reyes thought a change wasn't in the Tropang Giga's plans — because everything seemed to be going well, at least in Reyes' eyes.

"I thought Mark Dickel was doing a good job, I thought it was going into the right direction," said Reyes.

Despite his surprise, however, he plans on bringing a better version of himself since he last coached TNT in 2012.

"Definitely. Even when I wasn't actively coaching, I was still involved in coaching," said Reyes in response on whether he would be bringing improved coaching skills in his second stint with the TNT franchise.

The Tropang Giga will enter the 46th season of the PBA later this year after a runner-up finish in the Philippine Cup in the PBA bubble last year.

