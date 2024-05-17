^

Sports

Maroons dethrone Tamaraws to win UAAP men's football crown

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
May 17, 2024 | 4:59pm
Maroons dethrone Tamaraws to win UAAP men's football crown
The UP Fighting Maroons
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The University of the Philippines denied Far Eastern University a football triple crown, scoring a 1-0 win in the men’s division finals to cap the UAAP Season 86 events late Thursday night at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Macky Tobias connected on an eventual game-winner in the 50th minute off a penalty kick as the Fighting Maroons just repelled the Tamaraws’ multiple fightback attempts for the thrilling win.

UP thus snapped its six-year title drought for its 19th overall title just behind University of Santo Tomas’ league-best of 35 titles. The Fighting Maroons booted out the Golden Booters in the semifinals, 1-1 (8-7 in penalty shootout).

More importantly, the Fighting Maroons prevented the Tamaraws from completing a second straight golden treble after their women’s and boys’ squads defended their respective thrones. FEU won all three football divisions last year.

Tobias, a former juniors Most Valuable Player, was named the Best Midfielder with team captain Francis Tacardon winning the Season MVP and Best Striker award to show the way for UP, which finished second to FEU in the elims.

"As expected we were up against the championship-caliber FEU team. It was a good game but I think we wanted it more,” said first-year mentor Popoy Clarino in a massive turnaround for UP that finished fifth last season.

"I think it was our resiliency that brought us towards the end. We wanted to give back to the UP community, our families, and of course to God we won't be here if we weren’t given this talent to showcase to other people.”

FEU’s Viejay Frigilliano earned the Best Defender plum, Jose Miguel Abada of bronze medalist Santo Tomas’ was the Best Goalkeeper while Ateneo's Kofi Agyei and UP's Ramil Bation III were named the Golden Boot co-awardees.

Fourth-ranked Ateneo took home the Fair Play award.

vuukle comment

FOOTBALL

UAAP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
COPA swim tilt slated this weekend

COPA swim tilt slated this weekend

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
More than 500 swimmers are expected to splash their way to glory in this weekend’s Congress of the Philippine Aquatics...
Sports
fbtw
History-making Golden Spikers consider runner-up finish as a 'win'

History-making Golden Spikers consider runner-up finish as a 'win'

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The UST Golden Spikers are holding their heads high despite falling short of the title for the second straight year in the...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan powers way to early contention, shoots 68

Pagdanganan powers way to early contention, shoots 68

By Jan Veran | 9 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan delivered a stellar performance in the Mizuho Americas Open, firing a 68 to tie for second place, just...
Sports
fbtw
Smart backs Paris-bound Philippines athletes

Smart backs Paris-bound Philippines athletes

20 hours ago
Smart Communications, Inc. has signed a partnership agreement with the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) to strengthen the...
Sports
fbtw
National University isn&rsquo;t done winning

National University isn’t done winning

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
National University won only two volleyball titles in the UAAP’s first 74 seasons, both in the women’s divisions....
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Serdenia, Lee reign supreme in Junior PGT Splendid golf tilt

Serdenia, Lee reign supreme in Junior PGT Splendid golf tilt

5 hours ago
In a remarkable display of resilience, skill and poise, Charles Serdenia emerged victorious in a tense back-nine duel against...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine volleyball gains full Palace backing

Philippine volleyball gains full Palace backing

5 hours ago
Malacanang has thrown its full support for five major international volleyball competitions the country is hosting for the...
Sports
fbtw
Recent losses sharpened Beermen, says Gallent

Recent losses sharpened Beermen, says Gallent

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
The last two defeats of the mighty San Miguel Beermen will be a great help in the semifinals of the PBA Philippine Cup, head...
Sports
fbtw
Wolves gorge on Nuggets to force Game 7

Wolves gorge on Nuggets to force Game 7

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves forced a Game 7 in their Western Conference semis series with Denver after devouring the Nuggets,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with