Maroons dethrone Tamaraws to win UAAP men's football crown

MANILA, Philippines -- The University of the Philippines denied Far Eastern University a football triple crown, scoring a 1-0 win in the men’s division finals to cap the UAAP Season 86 events late Thursday night at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Macky Tobias connected on an eventual game-winner in the 50th minute off a penalty kick as the Fighting Maroons just repelled the Tamaraws’ multiple fightback attempts for the thrilling win.

UP thus snapped its six-year title drought for its 19th overall title just behind University of Santo Tomas’ league-best of 35 titles. The Fighting Maroons booted out the Golden Booters in the semifinals, 1-1 (8-7 in penalty shootout).

More importantly, the Fighting Maroons prevented the Tamaraws from completing a second straight golden treble after their women’s and boys’ squads defended their respective thrones. FEU won all three football divisions last year.

Tobias, a former juniors Most Valuable Player, was named the Best Midfielder with team captain Francis Tacardon winning the Season MVP and Best Striker award to show the way for UP, which finished second to FEU in the elims.

"As expected we were up against the championship-caliber FEU team. It was a good game but I think we wanted it more,” said first-year mentor Popoy Clarino in a massive turnaround for UP that finished fifth last season.

"I think it was our resiliency that brought us towards the end. We wanted to give back to the UP community, our families, and of course to God we won't be here if we weren’t given this talent to showcase to other people.”

FEU’s Viejay Frigilliano earned the Best Defender plum, Jose Miguel Abada of bronze medalist Santo Tomas’ was the Best Goalkeeper while Ateneo's Kofi Agyei and UP's Ramil Bation III were named the Golden Boot co-awardees.

Fourth-ranked Ateneo took home the Fair Play award.