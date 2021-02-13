ESPORT
Chot Reyes back in PBA as TNT head coach
Chot Reyes
Chot Reyes back in PBA as TNT head coach

(Philstar.com) - February 13, 2021 - 7:27pm

MANILA, Philippines – Multi-titled PBA coach and former Gilas Pilipinas mentor Chot Reyes will return to the league to call the shots for the TNT Tropang Giga.

The team announced the return of Reyes on Saturday, welcoming the seasoned coach back to the TNT fold.

“It’s like a homecoming for Chot. He is a coach that gave us four championships. We look forward to a successful relationship with Coach Chot,” said TNT team governor Ricky Vargas. 
 
“We would like to thank TNT Tropang GIGA Active Consultant Mark Dickel for all that he has done for the team. He brought us to the PBA Finals twice in the two years that he was onboard. We wish him well as he moves on to new endeavors,” Vargas added.

According to Vargas, Reyes wanted Dickel wanted Dickel to stay on as an active consultant, but the latter decided to look for new opportunities and recuperate from his recent operation in Las Vegas, Nevada. 
 
Reyes is a five time PBA Coach of the Year and has steered various teams to titles throughout his coaching career. As coach of the men’s national basketball team

“Basketball is in the DNA of Filipinos, especially us at PLDT and Smart. That is why we are looking forward to working with Coach Chot as he leads TNT Tropang GIGA in the coming PBA season,” said Al Panlilio, Smart president and CEO and PLDT's chief revenue officer. 
 
Reyes, for his part, is delighted for the appointment, saying he is ready to rise to the challenge anew.

“Throughout my career, I have always tried to live according to my passion and purpose. My passion has always been coaching and building teams, whether in sports or business. And my purpose is to further the advancement of Filipino coaches, so we can, in turn, help develop the next generation of Filipino leaders,” Reyes said.

“Coaching again in the PBA provides me an excellent platform to advance this advocacy. I have spent the best years of my career as a ka-Tropa, and I look forward to this new challenge,” he added.

