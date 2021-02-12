Superliga, MPBL need to meet new guidelines for 'bubble' tourneys

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Superliga (PSL) and Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) must fulfill two conditions before gaining an Inter-Agency Task Force approval for their planned tournaments under a bubble setup in Subic, according to Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.

Roque said the two leagues, which still fall under amateur ranks, should secure a new set of guidelines from the Department of Health and permission from the Local Government Unit (Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority), which will implement the protocols, to gain IATF blessing.

“Napag-usapan po sa IATF na yung MPBL at PSL na gusto nilang magkaroon ng similar bubble na ginagawa ng PBA. Aantayin po yung protocols galing sa DOH na masusunod sa amateur,” he said in Friday’s Laging Handa briefing.

“There are two conditions na kailangan ma-fulfill para matuloy yung amateur leagues. High po ang chance na matutuloy ang kanilang paglalaro.”

The MPBL and PSL are not part of the existing guidelines for sports resumption under the Joint Administrative Order (JAO) crafted by the Games and Amusement Board, Philippine Sports Commission and DOH last year that only covers professional leagues led by the PBA.

Given a green light, the MPBL plans to resume the stalled Lakan Cup divisional championship in March while the PSL eyes to hold a beach volleyball tilt this month — both in Subic Bay — after knocking on IATF doors since last year.