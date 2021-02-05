ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Celtics great Bill Russell among latest sports figures to get COVID-19 vaccine
Bill Russell (L)
AFP

Celtics great Bill Russell among latest sports figures to get COVID-19 vaccine

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 5, 2021 - 10:42am

MANILA, Philippines — "This is one shot I won't block."

Such was the declaration from Boston Celtics great Bill Russell on taking the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Russell, 87, didn't waste time in using his platform to urge people to also get vaccinated.

The 11-time NBA champion took to Twitter to give a public service announcement, saying that he had "No side effects to report."

"Just got my #COVIDVaccination... I know it is difficult to get an appointment! My wife put in the time for weeks and finally got us in," Russell tweeted.

He joins fellow legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Spurs coach Gregg Popovich in the list of prominent NBA figures getting the stab.

Russell is a five-time NBA MVP and a 12-time All-Star. The NBA Finals MVP award is named after the 87-year-old.

BASKETBALL NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
House panel approves bills granting Filipino citizenship to Kouame, Mara&ntilde;on
House panel approves bills granting Filipino citizenship to Kouame, Marañon
By Luisa Morales | 15 hours ago
House Bill No. 5951 filed by Deputy Speaker Roberto Puno, and a substitute bill to consolidate three House bills seeking to...
Sports
fbfb
Tim Cone confirms Greg Slaughter's Ginebra return
Tim Cone confirms Greg Slaughter's Ginebra return
By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
Slaughter took an "indefinite break" from basketball in February 2020, letting his contract with the Gin Kings expire.
Sports
fbfb
Ex-Maroon Benjie Paras recalls humbling experience with Coach Joe Lipa
Ex-Maroon Benjie Paras recalls humbling experience with Coach Joe Lipa
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Only at the beginning of what would be a greatly successful basketball career, Paras would have one of the most humbling and...
Sports
fbfb
Availability for Tokyo
By Joaquin M. Henson | February 5, 2021 - 12:00am
Eight countries, including host Japan, have so far claimed tickets to play basketball in the Tokyo Olympics with the games scheduled from July 25 to Aug. 7.
Sports
fbfb
VisMin Super Cup opens up hoops opportunities down south
VisMin Super Cup opens up hoops opportunities down south
By Rick Olivares | 23 hours ago
Thee VisMin Super Cup is the newest pro basketball league that will cater to the Visayas and Mindanao regions of the cou...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
'LeBron vs Jordan': Brady-Mahomes set for Super Bowl classic
'LeBron vs Jordan': Brady-Mahomes set for Super Bowl classic
6 minutes ago
The greatest quarterback in NFL history faces off with the pretender to his throne on Sunday (Monday, Manila time) when Tom...
Sports
fbfb
Clarkson leads Jazz over Young-less Hawks; Warriors down struggling Mavs
Clarkson leads Jazz over Young-less Hawks; Warriors down struggling Mavs
By Luisa Morales | 41 minutes ago
Clarkson tallied a game-high 23 points off the bench in just 25 minutes of action to lead the Jazz to their 13th win in 14...
Sports
fbfb
LeBron, Curry lead West; Durant, Beal top East in NBA All-Star first returns
LeBron, Curry lead West; Durant, Beal top East in NBA All-Star first returns
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
James of the Los Angeles Lakers, who has led the All-Star voting seven times in his career, is the top pick for the Western...
Sports
fbfb
Eala bests German foe, enters quarterfinals in Manacor pro tiff
Eala bests German foe, enters quarterfinals in Manacor pro tiff
By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
Though losing lopsidedly in the second set, 1-6, Eala rallied back in the deciding third period to pull off the win over the...
Sports
fbfb
Greg back officially in kings fold
Greg back officially in kings fold
By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
While challengers to the throne are making moves via trade, reigning PBA Philippine Cup titlist Barangay Ginebra quietly reinserted...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with