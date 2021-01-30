ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Delos Santos wins 1st karate gold of the year
James Delos Santos
Facebook/James De Los Santos

Delos Santos wins 1st karate gold of the year

Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - January 30, 2021 - 1:34pm

MANILA, Philippines — Online karate world No. 1 James “OJ” delos Santos carried the momentum of his 2020 juggernaut by topping the 2021 SportsData eTournament World Series #1 Saturday for his first gold medal of the year.

The 30-year-old delos Santos bested Silvio Cerone-Biagioni of South Africa, 25.3-24.5, to add to his massive haul of 36 gold he harvested last year that catapulted him straight to the top of world rankings.

“Happy to win my first gold of the year but there will be more tournaments ahead and this is a great motivator to start with,” said delos Santos.

After a first-round bye, the two-time Southeast Asian Games bronze medal winner hurdled Nicole Perea of France, 24.9-23, Cornelius Johnsen, 24.5-23.1, and Nawapon Pattanasakoo of Germany, 24.6-23.8.

KARATE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gilas all-homegrown in Qatar FIBA play
Gilas all-homegrown in Qatar FIBA play
By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Unlike opponents South Korea and Indonesia, Gilas Pilipinas will play the coming FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers in its new location...
Sports
fbfb
Eala stopped in tracks by Swiss foe
Eala stopped in tracks by Swiss foe
By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Alex Eala’s hot streak came to an end, snapped by seventh seed Swiss Ylena In-Albon in their quarterfinals match in...
Sports
fbfb
San Miguel set to acquire CJ Perez in blockbuster trade with Terrafirma
San Miguel set to acquire CJ Perez in blockbuster trade with Terrafirma
By Nelson Beltran | 1 day ago
From his Gilas stint, CJ Perez is no longer heading back to Terrafirma but is joining his new team San Miguel Beer.
Sports
fbfb
Construction begins for Kai Sotto's basketball academy
Construction begins for Kai Sotto's basketball academy
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The 18-year-old first announced the project in December, which he embarked on through a partnership with the Spooky Noook...
Sports
fbfb
Pacquiao a -140 favorite over Ryan Garcia
Pacquiao a -140 favorite over Ryan Garcia
By Dino Maragay | 3 days ago
Manny Pacquiao opened as a slight favorite against young gun Ryan Garcia a few days after talks proliferated about a proposed...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
LeBron, Curry lead NBA's biggest earners in 2021
LeBron, Curry lead NBA's biggest earners in 2021
By Luisa Morales | 3 minutes ago
Per the American business magazine, James topped the list with $95.4 million total earnings in the year, $64 million of which...
Sports
fbfb
Mitchell-less Jazz win 11th straight game; Nets blow out Thunder
Mitchell-less Jazz win 11th straight game; Nets blow out Thunder
By Luisa Morales | 52 minutes ago
The virtually wire-to-wire victory came despite the Jazz missing Donovan Mitchell, who was placed under concussion proto...
Sports
fbfb
Obiena breaks own Philippine indoor record, finishes 5th in Germany tiff
Obiena breaks own Philippine indoor record, finishes 5th in Germany tiff
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The 25-year-old Obiena cleared 5.62 meters, which was good only for fifth place in the event topped by Olympic gold and silver...
Sports
fbfb
&lsquo;Inactive&rsquo; Pacquiao stripped of WBA 'super' welterweight title
‘Inactive’ Pacquiao stripped of WBA 'super' welterweight title
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Per the WBA, Pacquiao has been named "Champion in Recess" while Cuban boxer Yorden Ugas has been promoted to welterweight...
Sports
fbfb
Hawks keep Beal, Wizards reeling; Knicks thrash Cavs
Hawks keep Beal, Wizards reeling; Knicks thrash Cavs
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The Altanta Hawks add to the woes of the struggling Washington Wizards, winning their matchup, 116-100, on Friday (Saturday,...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with