Gilas Qatar-bound as Doha volunteers to host FIBA Asia Qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas will be heading to Qatar as FIBA announced Doha as the new hosts for the third window of the FIBA 2021 Asia Cup Qualifiers.

Initially slated to happen in Clark, Pampanga, Group A, composed of the Philippines, Thailand, Korea and Indonesia, will play in a bubble in Doha, Qatar.

FIBA announced the official change of venue on Thursday night.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas announced the country’s hosting of the window was cancelled due to travel bans imposed by the government amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Along with Gilas’ group, two other groups of the qualifiers will take place in Doha.

The Nationals last went to Bahrain last November in the second window of the qualifiers.