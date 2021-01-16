ESPORT
Philippine athletics body awaiting go signal for training 'bubble'
The Philippine Sports Commission gave PATAFA its training facilities in Baguio City as an alternative should the New Clark City would not be available.
FILE

Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - January 16, 2021 - 3:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association is hoping it gets government approval when it holds its own training camp at the New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac on January 25.

The Capas bubble was initially set to start Saturday, but PATAFA was forced to move it to next week. This is because the Athletes’ Village, originally set to accommodate the 26-member delegation, was suddenly used as a quarantine area for overseas Filipino workers.

Instead, the team is targeting the Residences area, which is about 100 meters beside the Village and also located across the same sprawling oval used in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games track and field event.

“We’re still waiting for approval from the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force) but we were assured by Vince Dizon of BCDA (Bases Conversion and Development Authority) that it will be approved,” said PATAFA secretary-general and training director Renato Unso.

SEAG gold medalist Christine Hallasgo, Sarah Dequinon and Melvin Calano were part of the list of personalities -- composed of 20 athletes, five coaches and Unso -- entering the bubble.

Absent were SEAG golden boys Clinton Bautista and Aris Toledo, who are serving as frontliners and have yet to receive  detailed service (DS) order from the Armed Forces of the Philippines for them to join Capas.

PATAFA president Philip Ella Juico is reportedly planning to talk to the AFP to allow Bautista and Toledo as well as other military athletes to join them in their two-month camp.

If approved, they will join the bubble at a much later date and in time for the National Open set March 19-21.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Sports Commission gave PATAFA its training facilities in Baguio City as an alternative should the New Clark City would not be available.

“We’re waiting for final report and we might recommend bubble in Baguio instead for athletics if possible and allowable after the report,” said PSC acting executive director Guillermo Iroy.

