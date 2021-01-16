After losing mom, six others to virus, Karl-Anthony Towns positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns said that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

His mother Jacqueline Cruz-Towns contracted COVID-19 early 2020 and died from complications last April. She was 59.

LOOK: Karl-Anthony Towns’ statement after testing positive for COVID-19



Towns has lost his mom, and six other family members to the virus since the pandemic began (via Instagram) | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/NxsdPWabcy — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) January 16, 2021

"Prior to tonight's game, I received yet another awful call that I tested positive for COVID," Towns said in a statement he shared on social media.

"I will immediately isolate and follow every protocol," he continued.

The Timberwolves announced earlier that its Friday (Saturday, Manila) game against the Memphis Grizzlies has been postponed because of contact tracing.

Towns' family had especially struggled with the pandemic, with six others from his family dead due to complications from the virus.

The Minnesota player included a heartfelt message to his family in his statement.

"It breaks my heart that my family, particularly my father and sister continue to suffer from the anxiety that comes along with this diagnosis as we know all too well what the end result could be," said Towns.

"To my niece and nephew... I promise you I will not end up in a box next to grandma and I will beat this," he said.