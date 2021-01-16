ESPORT
After losing mom, six others to virus, Karl-Anthony Towns positive for COVID-19
In this file photo taken on Jan. 12, 2021 Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts during the fourth quarter of the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Hannah Foslien/Getty Images North America/AFP

After losing mom, six others to virus, Karl-Anthony Towns positive for COVID-19

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 16, 2021 - 9:47am

MANILA, Philippines — Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns said that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

His mother Jacqueline Cruz-Towns contracted COVID-19 early 2020 and died from complications last April. She was 59.

"Prior to tonight's game, I received yet another awful call that I tested positive for COVID," Towns said in a statement he shared on social media.

"I will immediately isolate and follow every protocol," he continued.

The Timberwolves announced earlier that its Friday (Saturday, Manila) game against the Memphis Grizzlies has been postponed because of contact tracing.

Towns' family had especially struggled with the pandemic, with six others from his family dead due to complications from the virus.

The Minnesota player included a heartfelt message to his family in his statement.

"It breaks my heart that my family, particularly my father and sister continue to suffer from the anxiety that comes along with this diagnosis as we know all too well what the end result could be," said Towns.

"To my niece and nephew... I promise you I will not end up in a box next to grandma and I will beat this," he said.

