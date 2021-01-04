FIBA ready for third window

MANILA, Philippines — It will be make up time for 13 teams that skipped the FIBA Asia Cup second qualifying window last November as they race to complete their assignments in the third elimination phase on Feb. 18-22 with the Clark bubble hosting eight contenders from Groups A and C.

South Korea opted to withdraw from the second window, leaving the Philippines, Indonesia and Thailand in Group A to battle in Bahrain under bubble conditions. FIBA decided not to penalize South Korea but the consequence is the two-time FIBA Asia Cup champion will play four games in five days in the third window. South Korea faces the Philippines on Feb. 18, Indonesia on Feb. 19, Thailand on Feb. 20 and the Philippines once more on Feb. 22.

The four countries in Group C did not play in the second window and as a result, their schedule is loaded in Clark. New Zealand, Australia, Guam and Hong Kong will see action in four games each over five days. Aside from Clark, the other third window hosts are Tokyo, Japan for Group B; Manama, Bahrain for Groups D and F and Doha, Qatar for Group E.

There were 11 games scheduled in the FIBA Asia Cup second qualifying window, seven in Bahrain and four in Doha. “FIBA Medical Compliance Officers, one of whom was Dr. Charles Corpuz of the Philippines, were assigned to supervise the health and safety protocols for each bubble,” said FIBA Medical Commission member Dr. Jose Raul Canlas. “Before leaving, they participated in a series of webinars conducted by the FIBA Medical Commission for them and the national teams. We had different webinars for medical and technical aspects of the bubbles. The protocols held and were very successful. But as we learn more about the virus and by February, perhaps vaccines will be a factor, there may be changes in the anti-COVID-19 protocols.” FIBA said 18 webinars were organized with over 400 participants, including hosts, national federations and local authorities around the world.

After the second window, FIBA held a zoom meeting to discuss the world-wide experience of the bubbles. Among those who joined the meeting were FIBA secretary-general Andreas Zagklis, FIBA Medical Commission chairman Dr. Peter Harcourt, FIBA National Federations and Sport director Zoran Radovic, FIBA National Federations and Sport associate Jeongmi Gwak and Dr. Canlas. It was reported that 78 qualifying games involving 72 national teams and 870 players were held in bubbles across 15 cities in Africa, the Americas, Asia and Europe last November. FIBA said “extensive precautionary measures” were developed by the FIBA Medical Commission in consultation with the World Health Organization and only four games were postponed in application of the protocols.

SBP executive director Sonny Barrios said the Quest Hotel will provide solo rooms for the eight teams expected to play in the Clark bubble. Bahrain also allocated solo rooms for the seven teams in the second window. The PBA Clark bubble put up double rooms for players because 12 teams were involved. Guided by the lessons from the bubbles in the second window, FIBA is all set to launch the third elimination phase of the Continental Cups next month.