Tigers learn to work as 'one unit' in bounce-back win over Archers

MANILA, Philippines -- The opening-day loss of University of Santo Tomas against the University of the Philippines was a good wake-up call, Growling Tigers head coach Pido Jarencio said, as they bounced back in a major way against La Salle on Wednesday.

UST grinded out an 80-75 victory over defending champion La Salle to notch its first win in the UAAP Season 89 men’s basketball tournament.

The victory came after a 92-85 defeat against UP last Sunday, where the Growling Tigers led by nine points and saw their lead dissipate, before getting blasted in the fourth quarter.

On Wednesday, UST led by nine points at around the halfway point of the fourth quarter, but held on thanks to clutch free throws by Amiel Acido and a layup by Collins Akowe.

After the game, Jarencio said that their opening-day loss taught the team an important lesson on working as one.

“Kami, if we work as a team, as a one unit, malakas kami. Pero pag naging individualistic kami, kanya-kanya, walang mangyayari sa team namin,” the coach told reporters after the win.

“Lesson learned yan na natalo kami against UP. Wake up call ka agad yan. That's a good wake up call for us. Kasi first game talo kaagad para magising na lahat,” he added.

Acido provided the spark off the bench with 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in 24 minutes and 28 seconds of action. Akowe, for his part, had 18 markers and 10 boards, as well as three dimes.

“Collins got his number tonight and then Amiel stepping up, okay na kami roon. Siguro sa ibang pagkakataon naman, ibang players naman ang mag-step up,” Jarencio said.

“As long as we work together, we improve each game, ako masaya na ako roon. And then para masaya rin ang UST community. This is for the community na bumabalik, tinitingnan kami at nanonood.”

Acido seconded Jarencio, saying the loss shook the Tigers, seen by many as a title contender this season, awake.

“Sabi nga po ni Coach Pido, it's a good wake up call po para sa amin. Matagal na rin po namin itong pinaghandaan. Very thankful din po agad kasi nakuha namin yung panalo this game. Hindi po mangyayari yun kung hindi kami nagtulong-tulong.”

UST will have a lengthy break and will return to action on September 30 against University of the East.

La Salle will likewise return on the same date and will face Far Eastern University.