SEAG gold medalist now women's tennis coach at US NCAA's Fresno State University

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 17, 2020 - 10:02am

MANILA, Philippines — Two-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Denise Dy is off to a new chapter in her career after being tapped as the head coach of US NCAA Division I team Fresno State to lead their women's tennis team.

The US-based Dy will lead the Fresno State Bulldogs after stints in Arizona, Washington, and Iowa as an assistant coach.

As a player, the 31-year-old was a three-time All-American at Washington and ranked nationally as high as No. 3 in singles and No. 6 in doubles.

She also has a career high WTA rankings of 1139 in singles, and 715 in doubles. She also has two ITF doubles titles under her belt.

Representing the Philippines, she most recently won a gold medal for mixed doubles at the SEA Games back in 2015, which she also won in 2011.
    
Born in California, Dy spoke about returning to her home state to coach the Bulldogs' tennis programm.

"I'm very excited and grateful to continue my coaching career back in my home state of California as a Bulldog and I'm looking forward to working with our student-athletes, staff, and the great Red Wave fan base," Dy said in a release.

