Philippines places 5th in Wild Rift tourney

The Filipinos under the name of Team Phoenix (teams are required to use a nickname following the initial letter of the country’s name) was bannered by Dexie Diaz, sisters Alodia and Ashley Gosiengfiao, James Reid and Megan Young.
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - December 15, 2020 - 10:39am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine squad to the Wild Rift Southeast Asia Pentaboom Showdown this past weekend, December 12-13, finished fifth in a field of eight.

The Filipinos under the name of Team Phoenix (teams are required to use a nickname following the initial letter of the country’s name) was bannered by Dexie Diaz, sisters Alodia and Ashley Gosiengfiao, James Reid and Megan Young was bracketed in tough Group A that consisted of Malaysia (Team Mystic), Thailand (Team Trueshot), and eventual tourney champions, Vietnam.

Phoenix finished Day One of the competition with a 0-3 record in Group A. That sent them on a collision course with Group B leader Inspire. 

Team Philippines valiantly battled Team Inspire of Indonesia in the sudden death quarterfinals but a costly mistake ended their run. 

Vietnam, known as Team Volley, crushed Group B first-placer, Inspire of Indonesia, 3-0, in the championship round to take home $20,000! Team Martial from Myanmar took third place. 

The members of Volley include Dang YM, Be Chanh, Msuong, Misthy and Milona.

Be Chanh was declared the best player of the finals. 

Other countries that participated in the Wild Rift Southeast Asia Pentaboom Showdown were Cambodia (Team Keeper), Myanmar and Singapore (Team Starcall). 

For their efforts, the Philippines took home $3,500 in prize money out of the total of US $66,500 pool. 

All the prize monies are to be donated to various charities. 
 

