NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Bianca in big trouble in VOA Classic
Bianca Pagdanganan
Photo courtesy of LPGA.com
Bianca in big trouble in VOA Classic
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - December 4, 2020 - 1:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — Bianca Pagdanganan faced her biggest challenge in a rookie campaign, hobbling with a seven-over 78 and in danger of missing the cut in the Volunteers of America Classic paced by England’s Charley Hull at the Old American Golf Club in The Colony, Texas Thursday.

The 23-year-old LPGA Tour driving leader has made it past the elims in her first seven LPGA tournaments but she came in ruffled by the cold wind and bogeyed the first three holes.

She birdied the par-3 No. 5 but after negating her fourth bogey on the eighth with another birdie on the next, it was all struggle for the power-hitting Filipina, who came into the event hoping to build up some momentum and gain confidence heading to next week’s US Women’s Open in Houston.

But the par-71 layout’s backside proved a lot tougher as the ICTSI-backed ace dropped another stroke on the 10th then yielded four strokes in a three-hole stretch from No. 13, marred by a double-bogey mishap on the 14th.

She limped with a 37-41 and down at tied for 80th in the 97-player starting field.

"(Course) Not really hard but conditions just made it hard. Windy and very cold," said Pagdanganan.

Hull bucked the tough conditions and gunned down six birdies against three bogeys for a 68, one stroke ahead of Americans Jennifer Kupcho and Jessica Korda and Thai Pornanong Phatlum, who all carded 69s.

Pagdanganan, who posted a young career-best third place finish in the LPGA Drive On in Georgia after sharing ninth place in the KPMG Women’s PGA, one of the Majors, in Pennsylvania, both last October, actually didn’t fare bad off the mound, missing just three fairways despite slowing down with a 257-yard norm, way off her Tour-leading 286-yard average. But she struggled big-time on her way to the green, hitting just five in a punishing day.

She, however, finished with 26 putts although she will have a lot of recovering and catching up to do in an attempt to keep her run of consecutive cuts made in the world’s premier ladies circuit.

"I"ll just try to hit more greens and try to sink more putts," said Pagdanganan.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Anthony Davis signs five-year, $109M max deal with Lakers
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Davis officially agreed to a five-year, $109 million deal with the defending champions...
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Am to suit up for Ivy League, NCAA Division I Princeton volleyball team
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Raymundo, from Westridge School in Pasadena, California, will play libero for the Tigers next season after the Ivy League...
Sports
fbfb
Azkals prospect nears naturalization
By Delon Porcalla | 15 hours ago
A committee of the House of Representatives approved Wednesday a bill granting Filipino citizenship to Spanish-born football...
Sports
fbfb
Juan GDL reps Gilas in FIBA's list of top performers in Asia Cup qualifiers
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The star guard out of the University of the Philippines made it to the federation's top five list of performers in both the...
Sports
fbfb
Cone leaves no room for complacency in Ginebra's approach to Game 3
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Citing how their victories were won in cardiac fashion, Cone believes his squad has no time to dwell on their triumphs.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Catalan hits road to title shot in ONE: Big Bang
By Luisa Morales | 40 minutes ago
Catalan, ranked third in the division, will seek the first step in earning another shot at the ONE Strawweight World Cha...
Sports
fbfb
Kouame missing piece for Gilas program, says Uichico
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Already having talented players in all positions save from an internationally competitive center, the 7'0" Kouame will be...
Sports
fbfb
PBA's finest needed for successful Gilas squad 
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president Al Panlilio believes Gilas Pilipinas would need the best the Philippine Basketball...
Sports
fbfb
Thai ace Kiradech back in action at Mayakoba Golf Classic
By Chuah Choo Chiang | 2 hours ago
Despite feeling low on energy, Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat is aiming to conclude his year on the PGA Tour on a strong...
Sports
fbfb
Best Player of the Conference, not MVP, to be given in PBA 'bubble' season
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Instead of its usual year-end awards highlighted by the Most Valuable Player and Rookie of the Year awards, it will be a little...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with