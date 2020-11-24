Kingad, Torres in crucial bouts

NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Danny Kingad
Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - November 24, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ Danny Kingad and Jomary Torres try to make their own mark as they see action in the ONE: Big Bang slated on Dec. 4 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Kingad, 24, is pitted against former ONE flyweight champion and No. 3 contender Kairat Akhmetov of Kazakhstan while Torres is paired with a dangerous Ritu Phogat of India.

Kingad is making a great effort to earn a title fight either against reigning title-holder Adriano Moraes of Brazil or former Ultimate Fighting Championship super star Demetrious “Mighty Might” Johnson.

He had his chance against Johnson but lost a three-round decision in October last year.

Kingad, however, has put that all behind now after he bested Wei Xie in January this year to improve to 14-2 (win-loss).

A win over Akhmetov will catapult Kingad back in title conversation.

Torres is desperately fighting for survival after her last five fights resulted to four defeats and a no-contest.

She won her first four MMA fights, including three in ONE.

