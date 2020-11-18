NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Gilas women star Jack Animam flashes dominant brand of play in Taiwan stint
Screenshot
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 18, 2020 - 10:10am

MANILA, Philippines — Former National University star and Gilas women stalwart Jack Danielle Animam is continuing her trend of success even overseas after a winning start to her collegiate debut in Taiwan.

Playing for Shih Hsin University in Taiwan's University Basketball Alliance (UBA), Animam balled out in her first two games with the squad helping them score thrashings of their opponents.

Almost a year removed from her final competitive basketball game back in December during the 30th Southeast Asian Games, Animam showed no rust in her debut.

The 21-year-old stuffed the stat sheet with her new squad, tallying 18 points off of 7-of-8 shooting, six steals, five rebounds and three blocks en route to a 115-44 rout of Taiwan University last Monday.

She followed this up the next day with a double-double performance of 19 points and 14 rebounds. She also added two blocks in a 135-20 beatdown of Southeast University of Science and Technology.

It was another efficient scoring night for the 6'5" Filipina going 9-of-12 from the floor in the 115-point romp of their opponents.

The Gilas women cager did not suffer a single defeat in her collegiate career with the NU Lady Bulldogs and is a five-time UAAP champion.

If her first two games with Shih Hsin are anything to go off to, it looks like Animam is not going to taste defeat any time soon.

Apart from basketball, Animam is looking to improve in her education and is currently taking a master's degree in advertising at Shih Hsin.

