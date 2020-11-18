NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Pinay teen lifter getting stronger
Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - November 18, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ Vanessa Sarno showed her potential to follow the footsteps of 2016 Rio Olympics silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz when she captured three gold medals yesterday in the International Weightlifting Federation Online World Youth Championship.

The 17-year-old Sarno registered 93kg in the snatch, 118kg in the clean and jerk and 211kg total to complete a three-mint harvest in the girls’ 71kg division of the Peru-hosted virtual tilt that drew 366 entries from 133 countries.

Sarno’s performance was an improvement from her haul of two gold and a silver in last year’s edition in Pyongyang, North Korea.

