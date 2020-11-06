E-Gilas set for title defense in FIBA Esports Open II

MANILA, Philippines — E-Gilas Pilipinas will try to defend their crown as FIBA announced the second edition of the FIBA Esports Open.

Taking place on November 14-15, the Philippines will be grouped with Indonesia and Australia in the Southeast Asia/Oceania Conference.

During the first FIBA Esports Open, E-Gilas Pilipinas dominated Team Indonesia with a 5-0 game, averaging a 33-point lead in all their match-ups.

Australia, the champion of the FIBA Esports Open Season 1 in the Oceania Conference, bounced back from a Day 1 defeat to New Zealand and eventually brought home the title, 4-1.

With three countries playing this time, E-Gilas Pilipinas will have a tough challenge ahead in defending their crown.

Last season, with only Indonesia as their opponent, the first to win three games took home the crown.

In Season Two, each country will face each other in three preliminary matches to determine who will move on to the finals.

The final round in all conferences will follow a best-of-three format.

The Philippines will kick off the Southeast Asia/Oceania Conference against Indonesia on November 14 at 10:30 a.m. Europe/Zurich time (5:30 p.m. Manila time).

The final schedule of matches is available via the FIBA website. All matches will be streamed via FIBA's Facebook, Twitch and YouTube channels. Each game will be available online with live commentary in English.