NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
E-Gilas set for title defense in FIBA Esports Open II
The E-Gilas Pilipinas lineup in the FIBA Esports Open 2020
Twitter/SBP
E-Gilas set for title defense in FIBA Esports Open II
Michelle Lojo (Philstar.com) - November 6, 2020 - 6:34pm

MANILA, Philippines — E-Gilas Pilipinas will try to defend their crown as FIBA announced the second edition of the FIBA Esports Open.

Taking place on November 14-15, the Philippines will be grouped with Indonesia and Australia in the Southeast Asia/Oceania Conference.

During the first FIBA Esports Open, E-Gilas Pilipinas dominated Team Indonesia with a 5-0 game, averaging a 33-point lead in all their match-ups.

Australia, the champion of the FIBA Esports Open Season 1 in the Oceania Conference, bounced back from a Day 1 defeat to New Zealand and eventually brought home the title, 4-1.

With three countries playing this time, E-Gilas Pilipinas will have a tough challenge ahead in defending their crown.

Last season, with only Indonesia as their opponent, the first to win three games took home the crown.

In Season Two, each country will face each other in three preliminary matches to determine who will move on to the finals.

The final round in all conferences will follow a best-of-three format.

The Philippines will kick off the Southeast Asia/Oceania Conference against Indonesia on November 14 at 10:30 a.m. Europe/Zurich time (5:30 p.m. Manila time).

The final schedule of matches is available via the FIBA website. All matches will be streamed via FIBA's Facebook, Twitch and YouTube channels. Each game will be available online with live commentary in English.

ESPORTS FIBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
How to watch Thirdy Ravena's games in Japan B. League
By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
Announced on its social media accounts on Thursday, Ravena's first 10 games with San-En NeoPhoenix will be livestreamed on...
Sports
fbfb
Magnolia coach says Hotshots peaking at the right time
By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
After losing four of their first five outings in the Philippine Cup, head coach Chito Victolero's club is gaining some traction...
Sports
fbfb
NBA players agree to pre-Christmas season tip-off
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Concluding the 2019-20 season only early October, the players were at first hesitant at such a quick turnaround with a proposed...
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Am dreams to be like Manny
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
There’s a 17-year-old, 5-10 left-handed Fil-Am featherweight who is unbeaten in three pro fights, has sparred with the...
Sports
fbfb
Kaya FC PFL title hopes dwindle after draw vs Mendiola
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
With only one game remaining in their schedule and eight points to their name off of two wins and two draws, Kaya FC will...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Athletes thankful for full salary recovery
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Marcial and Magno were in high morale following the announcement of Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino...
Sports
fbfb
Saso 5 shots adrift despite late burst
By Dante Navarro | 5 hours ago
Yuka Saso made a charge quite late but her two-under 70 still left her five strokes behind local ace Saiki Fujita and Korean...
Sports
fbfb
'Litmus test': Olympic host Tokyo holds international gymnastics meet
5 hours ago
Tokyo this weekend hosts an international gymnastics competition described as a "litmus test" of its ability to hold sports...
Sports
fbfb
Rolando Dy outpoints foe, earns Brave CF flyweight title shot
By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
Filipino Rolando Dy turned back Kiwi John Brewin with a unanimous decision victory Friday to earn a shot at the flyweight...
Sports
fbfb
Dyip nip Elite for maiden win
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
The Terrafirma Dyip are finally in the win column of the PBA after scoring a breakthrough victory over the Blackwater Elite,...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with