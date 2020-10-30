Folayang vs Caruso tonight

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino fighter Eduard Folayang seeks to resurrect his fading career as he clashes with Antonio Caruso tonight in ONE: Inside the Matrix in Singapore.

The 36-year-old Folayang is eyeing nothing but a victory that should get him back to his feet after losing three of his last five fights.

“I can say the results of these next few fights are very important to us, as we haven’t gotten the results we wanted recently. So now, we are really aiming for the best result possible,” said Folayang, who owns a 22-9 (win-loss) record.

“I just feel so strong right now. Mentally, I’m focused, and getting right to where I need to be,” he added.