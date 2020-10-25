NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Beast unleashed: Phoenix's Abueva reinstated in PBA
Calvin Abueva
STAR/File
Beast unleashed: Phoenix's Abueva reinstated in PBA
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - October 25, 2020 - 10:12am

MANILA, Philippines — The Beast is back.

Calvin Abueva’ indefinite suspension has finally been lifted Sunday morning, making him available for a much-awaited PBA return on Monday against NLEX.

No less than Commissioner Willie Marcial broke the news, ending a 16-month suspension for the Phoenix Super LPG stalwart.

“Ni-lift ko na ang suspension ni Calvin. Resinstated na sya. Maglalaro na sya sa Monday,” said Marcial.

The 32-year-old Abueva was whipped with an indefinite suspension back in June of 2019 after a series of incidents against former TNT import Terrence Jones and a verbal altercation against Ray Parks’ girlfriend.

But a lot has changed for Abueva since then.

Abueva, a bona fide Kapampangan has been with Phoenix since the 2020 Philippine Cup restart here in a bubble in Clark, Pampanga.

He completed his requirements in Games and Amusements Board while inside the bubble to regain his professional basketball license, which moved him closer to a PBA comeback pending the league go-signal.

That green light is on, at last, with Abueva slated to return to PBA action starting at 4 p.m. tomorrow against the Road Warriors at the Angeles University Foundation Arena powered by SMART 5G here. 

PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Nurmagomedov announces shock retirement after UFC 254
2 hours ago
The Russian, who won by a second-round technical knockout, was fighting for the first time since the death of his father and...
Sports
fbfb
Lakers, Clippers, Warriors, Kings losing
By Bill Velasco | October 24, 2020 - 12:00am
The NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings are starting to lose. Those teams and players are starting to lose more of their live audience, economic...
Sports
fbfb
Asian Nations Cup winds down
By Edgar De Castro | October 25, 2020 - 12:00am
Not unexpectedly, the 2020 Online Asian Nations Cup, held under the auspices of the FIDE, will be in its final stages even before we go to press.
Sports
fbfb
La Union outlasts favored Pampanga, ties NBL Finals series
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
PAOwer avoided a 0-2 hole on their best-of-five Finals series with a balanced team effort led by Jayson Apolonio.
Sports
fbfb
Clasico like no other
By Joaquin M. Henson | October 25, 2020 - 12:00am
It won’t be the same Manila Clasico between Barangay Ginebra and Magnolia in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Angeles University Foundation gym tonight because of the absence of a live audience.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
PFL postpones kickoff due to COVID-19 positive tests, inclement weather
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Pinoy football fans will need to wait a little while longer to see Philippine booters back on the pitch.
Sports
fbfb
Madrid overpowers Barcelona in El Clasico
2 hours ago
Real Madrid averted a crisis in the best way possible on Saturday by beating Barcelona 3-1 in the first empty Clasico, landing...
Sports
fbfb
Filipina chessers fall to Indons, end bid in Asian Nations online tourney
By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
The Filipinas, who routed the Sri Lankans, 2-0, in the quarterfinals the day before, failed anew to unlock the mystery of...
Sports
fbfb
Black cites Newsome as Meralco’s go-to guy
By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
Black rained praises on Newsome, who for the second straight game led the Bolts to victory with late game heroics.
Sports
fbfb
Phoenix’s Wright laments missing son’s 1st birthday
By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
It is one thing to miss some gatherings outside in the real world, but it’s another to not be around for the very first...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with