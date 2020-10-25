Beast unleashed: Phoenix's Abueva reinstated in PBA

MANILA, Philippines — The Beast is back.

Calvin Abueva’ indefinite suspension has finally been lifted Sunday morning, making him available for a much-awaited PBA return on Monday against NLEX.

No less than Commissioner Willie Marcial broke the news, ending a 16-month suspension for the Phoenix Super LPG stalwart.

“Ni-lift ko na ang suspension ni Calvin. Resinstated na sya. Maglalaro na sya sa Monday,” said Marcial.

The 32-year-old Abueva was whipped with an indefinite suspension back in June of 2019 after a series of incidents against former TNT import Terrence Jones and a verbal altercation against Ray Parks’ girlfriend.

But a lot has changed for Abueva since then.

Abueva, a bona fide Kapampangan has been with Phoenix since the 2020 Philippine Cup restart here in a bubble in Clark, Pampanga.

He completed his requirements in Games and Amusements Board while inside the bubble to regain his professional basketball license, which moved him closer to a PBA comeback pending the league go-signal.

That green light is on, at last, with Abueva slated to return to PBA action starting at 4 p.m. tomorrow against the Road Warriors at the Angeles University Foundation Arena powered by SMART 5G here.