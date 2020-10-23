NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Back to room confinement for over 24hrs
John Bryan Ulanday (The Philippine Star) - October 23, 2020 - 12:00am

Inside the bubble

CLARK, Pampanga, Philippines — On a wet, cold Thursday morning here, a deafening silence crawled over the once busy PBA bubble in Quest Hotel.

Some coaches should have been jogging or running first thing in the day like they have been used to in the past three weeks while players were supposed to be sweating it out in the gym or having aqua training in the pool.

Yet along with the rest of the 350-strong PBA delegation, they were all stuck in their rooms just like in their first two days upon bubble entry.

The unfamiliar atmosphere was carried out from Wednesday noon when the news of a suspected COVID-19 case involving a referee rocked the bubble, paralyzing the movement of everybody for more than 24 hours.

And though the case has been considered as a probable false positive, it suddenly halted the electrifying mood in the Philippine Cup reboot.

* * *?

But most, if not all, remain positive despite the Thursday case.

“I’m not really worried. I’m not in a state of panic. These people know what they are doing and they can handle the situation,” said NLEX coach Yeng Guiao, expressing full trust on the effort being done by the PBA, Bases and Conversion Development Authority and Clark Development Corp.

“Everything is fine for our team. Commissioner Willie Marcial and the protocol team are doing all they can. For us, nothing has changed other than having a strong reminder to follow all safety protocols,” said TNT consultant Mark Dickel.

Ginebra mentor Tim Cone had the same sentiment but called on everyone to be vigilant: “It’s really been the first day but so far, no complaints from the players. We all want to be safe here in the bubble so we all understand the lengths the league will go to keep it that way. We’ll see how things develop in the next few days.”

* * *

But there are some concerns, especially from Alaska and Blackwater teams that took another test for assurance and precautionary measures, being the last squads to play Tuesday night before the news of a suspected COVID-19 case broke out.

“We’re doing okay but we’re worried. Lots of my players were concerned because we are all exposed. We’re hoping that we all level up on practicing the safety protocols. The safety of everyone in the PBA bubble is still the No. 1 priority,” said Aces coach Jeff Cariaso.

Both the Aces and the Elite, along with 10 other PBA teams, tested negative earlier this week in the second round of testing as part of the mandatory protocol every two weeks since their arrival last month.

***

Protocols may have not been breached and the integrity of the bubble may have kept uncompromised but Commissioner Willie Marcial is not to take chances against any added crack in the bubble.

“Wake-up call sa atin ito na huwag tayong masyado mag-relax. Nasa bubble tayo pero ganoon pa rin yung protocols. Talagang kailangan mag-ingat. Ngayon, ako na mismo nagpo-police,” he said.

The PBA, CDC and BCDA are working round the clock to protect the bubble, explaining their immediate action of isolating within the 12 hours the first and second layer contacts consisting of eight referees, who are now under strict isolation and observation.

PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Valientes MLV make Zamboangueños proud
7 hours ago
The Valientes — the only homegrown team in the first ever 3x3 professional Chooks-to-Go league — are hoping to...
Sports
fbfb
'Thank you Brazil': Football legend Pele still laughing as he turns 80
8 hours ago
Considered by many to be the greatest footballer of all time, Pele will celebrate his 80th birthday, confined to his home...
Sports
fbfb
Munzon, Pasaol gun for 2nd straight Chooks-to-Go 3x3 President’s Cup crown
By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Powered by Munzon and Pasaol’s combined 18 points, Zamboanga turned back an upset-conscious Uling Roasters-Butuan, 21-17,...
Sports
fbfb
Tanquingcen appointed NU head of basketball operations
By Rick Olivares | 12 hours ago
He joins a squad that is picking up the pieces after losing two head coaches and key recruits and players over the last 11...
Sports
fbfb
Bianca Pagdanganan launches drive for Drive On plum
By Dante Navarro | 9 hours ago
More than her driving skills, Bianca Pagdanganan is eager to flaunt a short game she hoped to have fine-tuned during the break...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
TNT stays mean sans castro
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
TNT missed a vital cog in seasoned playmaker Jayson Castro but still, the Tropang Giga ran like the same well-oiled machine...
Sports
fbfb
Pasaol, Munzon, Zambo teammates seek back-to-back in ‘Chooks’ 3x3
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Joshua Munzon, Alvin Pasaol and their Zamboanga-Family’s Brand Sardines team seek a second straight title as the second...
Sports
fbfb
Bianca launches drive for Drive On plum
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
More than her driving skills, Bianca Pagdanganan is eager to flaunt a short game she hoped to have fine-tuned during the break...
Sports
fbfb
POC exec board tackles Phisgoc issue
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino yesterday heeded the call to tackle the pressing issues concerning...
Sports
fbfb
Schrock, pals look to keep ways with United City
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
New name, same potent crew.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with