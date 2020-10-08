Eduard Folayang, Brandon Vera among Filipinos to return to ONE Championship action soon

NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Eduard Folayang (L) and Brandon Vera are among the Filipino fighters expected to make a return to the ONE Circle soon
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 8, 2020 - 10:10am

MANILA, Philippines — Team Lakay's Eduard Folayang and Heavyweight champ Brandon Vera are among the fighters headed back to the ONE Championship circle sooner rather than later.

This was the announcement made by ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong to media during a conference call on Tuesday.

Folayang, in particular, will see action as soon as October 30 in ONE: Inside the Matrix in Singapore.

"One more fight on the card is Eduard Folayang versus Antonio Caruso from Australia. That will also be on the main card," Sityodtong said.

The promotion executive said that Folayang was only one of a "few" Filipino fighters form Team Lakay that will be competing in the same event.

Meanwhile, Sityodtong said that Vera had already agreed to defend his heavyweight belt against Olympic wrestler Arjan Bhullar and the bout will be announced in the promotion's next few cards.

"Brandon Vera and Arjan Bhullar have agreed to fight. I believe they have already signed the bout agreements, and we will be making announcements for our next few cards," Sityodtong said.

A few Filipino fighters have already made their comeback to the ONE circle including Denice Zamboanga and her debuting brother Drex.

Both Denice and Drex were victorious in their fights.

The October 30 event in Singapore is the first of the promotion outside of Thailand where it held its first few events amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Fights to banner ONE: Inside the Matrix are four world title bouts headlined by two-division ONE World champion Aung La N Sang defending his middleweight world title against Reinier De Ridder.

