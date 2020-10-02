Filipina Olympian jin delays retirement, eyes Tokyo berth

MANILA, Philippines – Olympian taekwondo jin Kirstie Elaine Alora is giving herself one more year before she retires.

Alora, a 2016 Rio Games veteran who will turn 31 on November 29, has shelved retirement for another shot at Olympic glory and possibly one final crack at a Southeast Asian Games gold medal next year.

“Last SEAG, I told myself if I win a gold I’m done,” said Alora in Friday’s online Philippine Sports Commission Hour. “But I only had a silver and I’m giving myself another chance next year to qualify to Tokyo.

“It’s a make or break for me,” she added.

As for the 2021 SEAG in Hanoi, Vietnam, Alora said she would make her final appearance in the biennial meet if the host country will put her weight division — +73kg — in the calendar.

“If they (Vietnam) puts my weight category there, why not,” said Alora, who has a SEAG haul of three gold and four silver medals.

Alora said she has a strong chance to claim a berth to Tokyo since some of the best in her divisions like the Koreans and Chinese have qualified and SEAG rival Sorn Seavmey of Cambodia has retired.

“I think the Koreans and Chinese, who are the powerhouse in my division, have already clinched a spot while she (Seavmey) told me she has retired so I think I have a good chance next year to qualify,” said Alora.