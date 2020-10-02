COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Filipina Olympian jin delays retirement, eyes Tokyo berth
Kirstie Elaine Alora in action in the 29th Southeast Asian Games competition at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Center in 2017.
File
Filipina Olympian jin delays retirement, eyes Tokyo berth
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - October 2, 2020 - 4:50pm

MANILA, Philippines – Olympian taekwondo jin Kirstie Elaine Alora is giving herself one more year before she retires.

Alora, a 2016 Rio Games veteran who will turn 31 on November 29, has shelved retirement for another shot at Olympic glory and possibly one final crack at a Southeast Asian Games gold medal next year.

“Last SEAG, I told myself if I win a gold I’m done,” said Alora in Friday’s online Philippine Sports Commission Hour. “But I only had a silver and I’m giving myself another chance next year to qualify to Tokyo.

“It’s a make or break for me,” she added.

As for the 2021 SEAG in Hanoi, Vietnam, Alora said she would make her final appearance in the biennial meet if the host country will put her weight division — +73kg — in the calendar.

“If they (Vietnam) puts my weight category there, why not,” said Alora, who has a SEAG haul of three gold and four silver medals.

Alora said she has a strong chance to claim a berth to Tokyo since some of the best in her divisions like the Koreans and Chinese have qualified and SEAG rival Sorn Seavmey of Cambodia has retired.

“I think the Koreans and Chinese, who are the powerhouse in my division, have already clinched a spot while she (Seavmey) told me she has retired so I think I have a good chance next year to qualify,” said Alora.

OLYMPICS TAEKWONDO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Miami's Spoelstra concedes Lakers 'just took control' in Game 1
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
After a great start that saw the Heat leading by 13 in the first quarter, 23-10, the Los Angeles Lakers went on a scoring...
Sports
fbfb
What else is new?
By Joaquin M. Henson | October 2, 2020 - 12:00am
Losing the series opener in the NBA Finals is nothing new to the Miami Heat.
Sports
fbfb
Bruised Butler vows to bounce back after Lakers mauling
1 day ago
Jimmy Butler called on his battered and bruised Miami Heat teammates to toughen up after their game one mauling by the Los...
Sports
fbfb
James keeps eye on ultimate prize as Lakers win NBA Finals opener
1 day ago
LeBron James, seeking a fourth NBA title in his 10th Finals appearance, has no trouble keeping his Los Angeles Lakers' dominant...
Sports
fbfb
Report: NBA's 76ers snap up Doc Rivers
5 hours ago
Doc Rivers has reached agreement to coach the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers just three days after parting ways with the Los Angeles...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Saso fights back with 70 but lays 8 adrift
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Yuka Saso did what she does best, coming through with an explosive windup to shoot a 70 and safely advance to the LPGA of...
Sports
fbfb
Phoenix's Abueva gets pro license reinstated
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Suspended Phoenix forward Calvin Abueva received a boost in his comeback bid as the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) acted...
Sports
fbfb
Thirdy Ravena's Japan debut delayed due to visa woes
By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
Thirdy Ravena will miss San En-Neo Phoenix’s season opener against Chiba Jets due to problems in securing his visa in...
Sports
fbfb
CHED nears completion of guidelines for collegiate training resumption
By John Bryan Ulanday | 4 hours ago
The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) is almost done with the guidelines for the collegiate training restart following...
Sports
fbfb
Saso staggers with 73, trails leader by nine
By Dante Navarro | 18 hours ago
Yuka Saso flourished with her long game but foundered on The Classic Golf Club’s unreceptive greens, hobbling with a...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with