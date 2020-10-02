CHED nears completion of guidelines for collegiate training resumption

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) is almost done with the guidelines for the collegiate training restart following an initial go-signal from the Inter-Agency Task Force last month.

According to CHED Chairman Prospero De Vera, the assigned Technical Working Group has already finished drafting the guidelines but has to consult universities and collegiate leagues first as another step of the process.

“It’s ready for public consultations. It’s already approved by the Commission en banc yesterday for public consultation,” De Vera said.

After the consultation, CHED will then incorporate any amendments and recommendations agreed upon by involved parties before being up for De Vera’s signature to become an official CHED Memorandum Order (CMO).

De Vera, however, could not disclose a definite date of collegiate return as it will still depend on the dialogue with involved parties and stakeholders like the UAAP and the NCAA.

“I do not even know the reactions and comments of those who will attend the consultation so I cannot possibly give an answer on when I will sign it,” he added.

The IATF gave green light to the practice return of varsity teams last Sept. 7 but could not be in effect yet pending the guidelines of CHED as the country’s governing body for tertiary institutions.

With the said guidelines already on the horizon, collegiate sports is set to follow pro-teams in PBA and PFL that have been training since August while amateur sports is still seeking the same government nod for its own practice restart.