COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Ardina fights back, saves 70
Dottie Ardina
Symetra Tour File
Ardina fights back, saves 70
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - September 26, 2020 - 1:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — Dottie Ardina put on a late charge to salvage a one-under 70 but lay six strokes off a hot-starting Samantha Wagner of the US at the start of the IOC Classic of the Symetra Tour in Longwood, Florida Friday.

Ardina, priming up for her second Major test in the PGA Championship in two weeks time in Pennsylvania, groped for form coming off a tied for 42nd finish in last week’s Cambia Portland Classic in the LPGA Tour, fumbling with three bogeys against a lone birdie after seven holes at the par-71 Alaqua Country Club.

But the Canlubang pro, who tied for 64th in the British Women's Open in Scotland last month, recovered her bearing and rhythm at the back, birdying the two par-5s (Nos. 10 and 16) and draining another on the par-3 11th for that closing 33 for joint 31st with 11 others in the 54-hole tournament.

It was however far from her sizzling eight-under 63 start in 2018 that netted her a joint second place effort that also helped fuel her bid to regain her LPGA card last year.

The ICTSI-backed ace flourished off the mound, missing just one fairway off a 238-yard norm and made up for her struggle with her iron game by coming through with 28 putts. Ardina failed to reach regulation seven times.

Wagner also flaunted her power off the tee and wielded a hot putter to finish with 26 putts although she missed completing a superb eight-under card with a failed par bid from the bunker on No. 18.

But her awesome 64, spiked by a seven-birdie binge from No. 8, put her two shots clear of fellow Americans Balley Tardy, Nannette Hill and Sophia Schubert and Korean Min-G Kim who all carded 66s while six others, including Aussie Robyn Choi, shot 67s to get into the mix.

Fil-Am Clarris Guce, however, stumbled with a 73 and fell below the projected cutoff line at even-par.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cignal’s Espejo, Daquis join Lakers-Nuggets virtual fans gallery
By John Bryan Ulanday | 22 hours ago
Espejo and Daquis have been the leaders of Cignal volleyball club in the Spikers’ Turf and PSL, respectively, apart...
Sports
fbfb
Only one thing has changed
By Bill Velasco | September 26, 2020 - 12:00am
Before NBA games were first televised by ABC on Jan. 3, 1965, the league first had to overcome a lot of apprehension.
Sports
fbfb
Lakers fend off pesky Nuggets for commanding 3-1 lead
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Despite a pesky Denver side that kept themselves within striking distance all game long, Anthony Davis and LeBron James were...
Sports
fbfb
Tennis champ Osaka, NBA MVP Antetokounmpo banner athletes in Time 100 list
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Being at the forefront of social activism in 2020, three-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka led all athletes in her second...
Sports
fbfb
'Super' Herro erupts for 37 points as Heat thwart Celtics for 3-1 lead
2 days ago
Rising star Tyler Herro scored a career-high 37 points and Jimmy Butler chipped in 24 as the Miami Heat seized command of...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Celtics cool down Heat to stay alive
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Using a huge third quarter run, the Celtics kept themselves alive in the best-of-seven series and closed in on the deficit,...
Sports
fbfb
Conor McGregor in 'serious talks' to fight Manny Pacquiao
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
A fight between Manny Pacquiao and former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor may very well happen in...
Sports
fbfb
Crown belongs to whom in June Mar’s absence?
By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Pampanga’s pride Jayson Castro of TNT KaTropa and top contenders to the throne of absentee MVP June Mar Fajardo lead...
Sports
fbfb
Clark bubble a challenge and opportunity
By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
The Clark bubble came from an idea ventilated by NLEX coach Yeng Guiao. And the concept will become a reality when the PBA...
Sports
fbfb
Pinay aces clinch LPGA major berths
By Dante Navarro | 13 hours ago
Rookie Bianca Pagdanganan gears up for her first Major test while veteran Dottie Ardina seeks to redeem herself from a mediocre...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with