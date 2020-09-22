COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Philippine cycling pinning Tokyo Olympic hopes on Ariana Dormitorio
Ariana Dormitorio
STAR/File
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - September 22, 2020 - 1:05pm

MANILA, Philippines – The country’s best chance for an Olympic berth in cycling is now in the hands of mountain biker Ariana Dormitorio.

PhilCycling president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said Dormitorio can claim a spot in Tokyo if she could maintain her No. 4 Asian rankings in the UCI or the sport’s governing body.

“Dormitorio is No. 4 behind Japan, China and Iran. But since only four will qualify and Japan in being the host, she is actually No. 3,” said Tolentino in Tuesday’s PSA Forum.

“We have a good chance as long as we can maintain her ranking,” he added.

The Philippine Olympic Committee president and Tagaytay Congressman said he will make sure Dormitorio joins the two qualifying races that were reset next year at still unspecified venues.

“We’re hoping she performs well there,” said Tolentino.

BMX’s Daniel Caluag, a 2012 London Olympian, also has a “fifty-fifty” chance of booking a Tokyo ticket since he was ranked fifth last March in the UCI rankings by nations.

If Dormitorio and Caluag eventually make the cut, they will accompany gymnast Caloy Yulo, pole-vaulter EJ Obiena and boxers Eumir Marical and Irish Magno in the quadrennial games.

