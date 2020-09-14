COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Aries Dimaunahan lines up for UST coaching vacancy
Aries Dimaunahan
PBA Images
Aries Dimaunahan lines up for UST coaching vacancy
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - September 14, 2020 - 3:58pm

MANILA, Philippines – Longtime PBA deputy and University of Santo Tomas alumnus Aries Dimaunahan has thrown his hat to the Growling Tigers coaching sweepstakes, he told The STAR on Monday.

Dimaunahan, 42, said he already submitted a letter of intent to UST-Institute of Physical Education and Athletics (IPEA) director Fr. Ermito De Sagon, OP, for the team’s head coaching post vacated by Aldin Ayo.

“I am willing to help the University in any way I can,” said Dimaunahan, who joined a growing list of applicants led by fellow Thomasians.

The names of bona fide UST alumni Siot Tanquincen, Estong Ballesteros, Chris Cantonjos, Gilbert Lao, Ed Cordero and Potit De Vera were the first to surface Since Ayo’s resignation and eventual indefinite UAAP ban last week following the Sorsogon bubble controversy.

Ex-PBA mentor and current Rain or Shine assistant Chris Gavina and legendary PBA import Sean Chambers are the only non-Thomasian coaches so far that are interested in the daunting job of overhauling the UST program marred by exodus of multiple players.

A product of De La Salle- Lipa, Dimaunahan also actually went to UST in the 90s though he never played for the squad in the UAAP due to stints with the RP Youth team in the SEABA and ABC U18 tourneys.

His RP Youth exploits led to stardom in the PBL before being drafted as the 26th overall pick by Ginebra in 2002. 

The 11-year pro started coaching as an assistant in Blackwater in 2013. Last year, he even served as the Elite interim coach following the resignation of Bong Ramos before sliding back to lead deputy role upon the hiring of Nash Racela this year.

Now, he’s looking at landing his first collegiate coaching job with a deep experience to offer.

TIGERS UAAP UST
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Aries Dimaunahan lines up for UST coaching vacancy
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Longtime PBA deputy and University of Santo Tomas alumnus Aries Dimaunahan has thrown his hat to the Growling Tigers coaching...
Sports
fbfb
Nonoy, Cuajao say goodbye to UST Tigers in heartfelt posts
By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
Mark Nonoy and Deo Cuajao have formally bid University of Santo Tomas farewell Monday, confirming reports that they’re...
Sports
fbfb
This Fil-Malaysian freestyle baller is taking the courts by storm
23 hours ago
Instead of your usual organized, 5-on-5 basketball, Nethanial is a force to be reckoned with in freestyle basketball.
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Am shot put ace wants to end decades-long Olympic absence for Philippines
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
The last Filipino thrower to ever make it to the Olympics was Josephine dela Vina in 1972 in Munich, Germany. After almost...
Sports
fbfb
San Beda Red Lions acquire JV Gallego, Brendan Ocampo
By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Gallego is a pick up from National University where he averaged 7.2 points and around two rebounds and the same number of...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Saso shrugs off Major blow
By Dante Navarro | 2 hours ago
While she grappled with her driver majority of the way, Yuka Saso said it was her tussle with her putter in the last two rounds...
Sports
fbfb
5 hours ago
Thiem beats Zverev to win US Open for first Grand Slam title
5 hours ago
Dominic Thiem produced a historic comeback to beat Alexander Zverev in a nervy five-setter and win the US Open on Sunday (Monday,...
Sports
fbfb
5 hours ago
Nuggets rally past Clippers to force Game 7
5 hours ago
Denver's Nikola Jokic had game highs of 34 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists, powering the Nuggets over the Los Angeles...
Sports
fbfb
17 hours ago
Osaka tops Azarenka, claims third Slam trophy
17 hours ago
Japan’s Naomi Osaka came from a set down to beat Victoria Azarenka of Belarus to win the US Open on Saturday and clinch...
Sports
fbfb
Nonoy, Cuajao move to La Salle; Gallego joins San Beda
By Joey Villar | September 14, 2020 - 12:00am
The exodus from España continues as two more Growling Tigers in Mark Nonoy and Deo Cuajao left the UST lair amid the still unresolved Sorsogon bubble controversy.
17 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with