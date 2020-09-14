Aries Dimaunahan lines up for UST coaching vacancy

MANILA, Philippines – Longtime PBA deputy and University of Santo Tomas alumnus Aries Dimaunahan has thrown his hat to the Growling Tigers coaching sweepstakes, he told The STAR on Monday.

Dimaunahan, 42, said he already submitted a letter of intent to UST-Institute of Physical Education and Athletics (IPEA) director Fr. Ermito De Sagon, OP, for the team’s head coaching post vacated by Aldin Ayo.

“I am willing to help the University in any way I can,” said Dimaunahan, who joined a growing list of applicants led by fellow Thomasians.

The names of bona fide UST alumni Siot Tanquincen, Estong Ballesteros, Chris Cantonjos, Gilbert Lao, Ed Cordero and Potit De Vera were the first to surface Since Ayo’s resignation and eventual indefinite UAAP ban last week following the Sorsogon bubble controversy.

Ex-PBA mentor and current Rain or Shine assistant Chris Gavina and legendary PBA import Sean Chambers are the only non-Thomasian coaches so far that are interested in the daunting job of overhauling the UST program marred by exodus of multiple players.

A product of De La Salle- Lipa, Dimaunahan also actually went to UST in the 90s though he never played for the squad in the UAAP due to stints with the RP Youth team in the SEABA and ABC U18 tourneys.

His RP Youth exploits led to stardom in the PBL before being drafted as the 26th overall pick by Ginebra in 2002.

The 11-year pro started coaching as an assistant in Blackwater in 2013. Last year, he even served as the Elite interim coach following the resignation of Bong Ramos before sliding back to lead deputy role upon the hiring of Nash Racela this year.

Now, he’s looking at landing his first collegiate coaching job with a deep experience to offer.