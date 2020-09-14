COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Fil-Am shot put ace wants to end decades-long Olympic absence for Philippines
William Morrison III
STAR/File
Fil-Am shot put ace wants to end decades-long Olympic absence for Philippines
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - September 14, 2020 - 3:03pm

MANILA, Philippines – The last Filipino thrower to ever make it to the Olympics was Josephine dela Vina in 1972 in Munich, Germany. After almost half a century, Fil-Am William Edward Morrison III is looking to end the long wait.

The 24-year-old Morrison, who snared a gold and a silver medal in the Southeast Asian Games in Capas, Tarlac last year, has trained his sights in making the Tokyo standard of 21.10 meters in shot put as he is eyeing to join two qualifying meets late this year.

“He (Morrison) plans to compete in at least two tournaments before the end of the year as part of his preparation for the Olympics,” said athletics chief Philip Ella Juico Monday.

Actually, qualifying tournaments will start December 1 this year and ends June 29 next year, giving the 6-3 Morrison enough time to make the cut and join pole-vaulter EJ Obiena, gymnast Caloy Yulo and boxers Eumir Marcial and Irish Magno in quadrennial games.

It would also make Morrison the first thrower from the country to see action in the Olympics since dela Vina accomplished the feat, three times, the last in Munich 48 years ago.

And Morrison isn’t that far from his goal as his personal best is 20.41m that he set in Bloomington, India in June last year.

He had also a 20.21m in South bend last February before the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown prevented Morrison to compete in top-level tournaments.

“Morrison hopes to make the 32-man field with 12 slots still up for grabs. And if one looks at the pace of his improvement, one cannot help but be optimistic,” said Juico.

OLYMPICS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
This Fil-Malaysian freestyle baller is taking the courts by storm
22 hours ago
Instead of your usual organized, 5-on-5 basketball, Nethanial is a force to be reckoned with in freestyle basketball.
Sports
fbfb
So beats Carlsen for share of 2nd place in Fischer Random chess tiff
By Joey Villar | 22 hours ago
The win by So, born in Cavite but is now based in Minnetonka, Minnesota, over Carlsen in the fifth round catapulted him to...
Sports
fbfb
San Beda Red Lions acquire JV Gallego, Brendan Ocampo
By Joey Villar | 23 hours ago
Gallego is a pick up from National University where he averaged 7.2 points and around two rebounds and the same number of...
Sports
fbfb
Nonoy, Cuajao move to La Salle; Gallego joins San Beda
By Joey Villar | September 14, 2020 - 12:00am
The exodus from España continues as two more Growling Tigers in Mark Nonoy and Deo Cuajao left the UST lair amid the still unresolved Sorsogon bubble controversy.
Sports
fbfb
Giannis Antetokounmpo Instagram unfollow spree sparks trade speculations
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The reigning MVP went on an unfollow spree on social media application Instagram, where he allegedly unfollowed all of his...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Nonoy, Cuajao say goodbye to UST Tigers in heartfelt posts
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Mark Nonoy and Deo Cuajao have formally bid University of Santo Tomas farewell Monday, confirming reports that they’re...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Saso shrugs off Major blow
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
While she grappled with her driver majority of the way, Yuka Saso said it was her tussle with her putter in the last two rounds...
Sports
fbfb
4 hours ago
Thiem beats Zverev to win US Open for first Grand Slam title
4 hours ago
Dominic Thiem produced a historic comeback to beat Alexander Zverev in a nervy five-setter and win the US Open on Sunday (Monday,...
Sports
fbfb
4 hours ago
Nuggets rally past Clippers to force Game 7
4 hours ago
Denver's Nikola Jokic had game highs of 34 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists, powering the Nuggets over the Los Angeles...
Sports
fbfb
15 hours ago
Osaka tops Azarenka, claims third Slam trophy
15 hours ago
Japan’s Naomi Osaka came from a set down to beat Victoria Azarenka of Belarus to win the US Open on Saturday and clinch...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with