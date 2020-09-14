Fil-Am shot put ace wants to end decades-long Olympic absence for Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – The last Filipino thrower to ever make it to the Olympics was Josephine dela Vina in 1972 in Munich, Germany. After almost half a century, Fil-Am William Edward Morrison III is looking to end the long wait.

The 24-year-old Morrison, who snared a gold and a silver medal in the Southeast Asian Games in Capas, Tarlac last year, has trained his sights in making the Tokyo standard of 21.10 meters in shot put as he is eyeing to join two qualifying meets late this year.

Related Stories Fil-Am shot put ace well on target for Tokyo Games

“He (Morrison) plans to compete in at least two tournaments before the end of the year as part of his preparation for the Olympics,” said athletics chief Philip Ella Juico Monday.

Actually, qualifying tournaments will start December 1 this year and ends June 29 next year, giving the 6-3 Morrison enough time to make the cut and join pole-vaulter EJ Obiena, gymnast Caloy Yulo and boxers Eumir Marcial and Irish Magno in quadrennial games.

It would also make Morrison the first thrower from the country to see action in the Olympics since dela Vina accomplished the feat, three times, the last in Munich 48 years ago.

And Morrison isn’t that far from his goal as his personal best is 20.41m that he set in Bloomington, India in June last year.

He had also a 20.21m in South bend last February before the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown prevented Morrison to compete in top-level tournaments.

“Morrison hopes to make the 32-man field with 12 slots still up for grabs. And if one looks at the pace of his improvement, one cannot help but be optimistic,” said Juico.