PFL: Maharlika FC in, Global FC out

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines Football League sets out to stage its shelved fourth season with a new team Maharlika FC joining the field and old guard Global FC out.

This developed as the Philippine Football Federation’s Club Licensing First Instance Body granted Maharlika FC a provisional license last Tuesday while suspending Global for 90 days due to unsettled wages.

Maharlika, a new club headed by former Azkals mainstay Anton del Rosario, becomes the fifth licensed club in the league that started training yesterday at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite with hopes of kicking off its tournament proper by next month.

It joins Kaya Iloilo, Mendiola, Stallion Laguna, and holders United City, whose application for change in name from Ceres Negros was approved by the PFF as well as the Azkals Development Team (ADT).

Maharlika was scheduled to undergo PCR-Swab testing yesterday in preparation for its training sessions.

Global, meanwhile, was slapped a three-month suspension due to its “failure to settle payables to its employees” and faces possible revocation of license.