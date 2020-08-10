COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
“We discussed the 3x3 in our meeting last Friday and the board formed a committee for that chaired by Alaska governor Dickie Bachmann,” PBA commissioner Willie Marcial told The STAR.
STAR/File
Bachmann chairs PBA 3x3 committee
Olmin Leyba (The Philippine Star) - August 10, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Despite getting stalled by the pandemic, the PBA is intent on bringing to fruition its plans for a stand-alone 3x3 tournament.

The inaugural three-a-side competition was supposed to blast off last April side-by-side with the Philippine Cup before the COVID-19 put everything to a standstill.

Now the pro league will have to recalibrate its 3x3 plans to adapt to the conditions under the new normal.

“We discussed the 3x3 in our meeting last Friday and the board formed a committee for that chaired by Alaska governor Dickie Bachmann,” PBA commissioner Willie Marcial told The STAR.

Bachmann will be joined by fellow governors Erick Arejola of NorthPort and Raymond Zorrilla of Phoenix, PBA technical official Joey Guanio and coach Ronnie Magsanoc, representing the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas.

Prior to the pandemic, the PBA 3x3 was slated to feature all 12 teams plus two guest teams playing in each of the three conferences.

It’s not immediately known if the pro league will push for the maiden 3x3 tournament this year if conditions permit or defer it to next season.

DICKIE BACHMANN WILLIE MARCIAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto, Sage Tolentino show off hops in dunk fest
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Both standing at seven feet or more, it was child's play for the two East West Private cagers to rack the rim.
Sports
fbfb
Aside from PBA, Abeuva also wants Gilas comeback
By Luisa Morales | 15 hours ago
More than a year removed from his indefinite suspension from Asia's first professional basketball league, Abueva not only...
Sports
fbfb
Chot Reyes sees elite competition for Kai Sotto in NBA G League
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
With Sotto's upcoming stint in the NBA G League, Reyes expects an elite level of competition that will push the 7'2" cager...
Sports
fbfb
Cone laments inevitable loss of Ginebra' 'sixth man' under new normal
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
If ever the PBA gets to resume play, coach Tim Cone braces for a missing piece in Barangay Ginebra’s arsenal –...
Sports
fbfb
Abueva longs for another Gilas stint
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Suspended Phoenix forward Calvin Abueva has set a new goal as he works on meeting the PBA’s requirements for his r...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
WBC cites Pinoy ‘Heroes of Humanity’
By Joaquin Henson | August 10, 2020 - 12:00am
The World Boxing Council paid tribute to Sen. Manny Pacquiao, Games and Amusements Board chairman Baham Mitra, referee Bruce McTavish, referee Robert Bridges and lightweight contender Mercito Gesta as “Heroes...
58 minutes ago
Sports
fbfb
Regulating amateur sports
By Bill Velasco | August 10, 2020 - 12:00am
How feasible is it to regulate amateur (particularly collegiate) sports in the Philippines?
58 minutes ago
Sports
fbfb
Family life in pandemic
By Joaquin M. Henson | August 9, 2020 - 12:00am
If you’re wondering how some of the country’s power couples in sports are coping with this pandemic, check out Episode 3 of The Philippine Star’s sports talk show “Beyond The Game With The...
1 day ago
Sports
fbfb
Grand Tour finals on
By Edgar De Castro | August 9, 2020 - 12:00am
The top four superstars in men’s chess go into battle as the $300,000 Online Grand Tour finals begins today.
1 day ago
Sports
fbfb
Li leads PGA as Koepka lurks
August 9, 2020 - 12:00am
China No. 1 Li Haotong outshone the big guns on Friday to lead at the halfway stage of the PGA Championship, but two-time defending champ Brooks Koepka appears poised to strike.
1 day ago
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with