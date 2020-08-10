Bachmann chairs PBA 3x3 committee

MANILA, Philippines — Despite getting stalled by the pandemic, the PBA is intent on bringing to fruition its plans for a stand-alone 3x3 tournament.

The inaugural three-a-side competition was supposed to blast off last April side-by-side with the Philippine Cup before the COVID-19 put everything to a standstill.

Now the pro league will have to recalibrate its 3x3 plans to adapt to the conditions under the new normal.

“We discussed the 3x3 in our meeting last Friday and the board formed a committee for that chaired by Alaska governor Dickie Bachmann,” PBA commissioner Willie Marcial told The STAR.

Bachmann will be joined by fellow governors Erick Arejola of NorthPort and Raymond Zorrilla of Phoenix, PBA technical official Joey Guanio and coach Ronnie Magsanoc, representing the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas.

Prior to the pandemic, the PBA 3x3 was slated to feature all 12 teams plus two guest teams playing in each of the three conferences.

It’s not immediately known if the pro league will push for the maiden 3x3 tournament this year if conditions permit or defer it to next season.