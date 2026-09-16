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Sports

Blu Girls upbeat in chase for Asian Games softball gold

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
September 16, 2026 | 3:51pm
Blu Girls upbeat in chase for Asian Games softball gold
Philippine Blu Girls
(WBSC)

MANILA, Philippines — Tears to cheers.

That was what the Philippine Blu Girls are hoping for as they shoot for a breakthrough Asian Games medal when women’s softball action unfurls on September 26 at the Anjo Sports Park in Aichi, Japan.

“This Asian Games, we’re promising our tears in the past editions would turn into happy tears this time,” vowed national team captain Charlotte Sales after their solid performance in the World Cup in Lima, Peru two months ago.

Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines President Jean Henri Lhuillier has high hopes for the squad.

“The Blu Girls have consistently shown they have the talent, discipline, and heart to compete with the best in the world,” said Lhuillier. “We have seen how much this team has grown through every international competition, and I am confident that they will carry that same fighting spirit in Aichi-Nagoya.”

“We are behind them all the way as they pursue a historic medal for the Philippines,” he added.

The Philippines launches its bid versus World No. 1 Japan on September 26; four-time Asiad silver winner Chinese Taipei the next day; South Korea September 28; Thailand September 29; Singapore September 30 and Hong Kong October 1.

The top two nations after the single-round robin elimination will surge through the gold medal round while the third and fourth battle it out for the bronze.

The Blu Girls came close to earning a historic podium finish in the quadrennial event in the last three editions when they made it to the battle for bronze but faltered and settled for fourth place each time.

There is a big chance that their time will come in Aichi.

ASIAN GAMES

BLUE GIRLS

SOFTBALL
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