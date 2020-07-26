COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Team Philippines during the 30th Southeast Asian Games opening ceremonies
STAR/File
Philippines to bat for additional SEAG events in Vietnam
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - July 26, 2020 - 4:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will lobby for at least five sports that it hopes to be included in the four host Hanoi, Vietnam is willing to accommodate when it hosts the Southeast Asian Games next year.

“Member countries are allowed recommend a minimum of five sports each and will make full use of it,” said Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino.

The PhilCycling chief and Tagaytay Congressman said he will bat for the inclusion of arnis, skateboarding, triathlon, obstacle course and esports among others since those were events the country raked in most of their medals.

A total of 36 disciplines spread through 450 events were already set by Hanoi in the calendar and it has announced it might agree to insert in the last minute a maximum of four more events.

It was a far cry from the 56 sports or a record of 530 events that were calendared when the country harvested a historic 149 gold medals in the SEAG in December last year.

“Hard to guess what are the sports that will be accepted out of the 20-plus that I expect to be proposed,” said Tolentino.

The Filipinos ran away with the over title in the last SEAG edition.

But with arnis, skateboarding, obstacle course, jiujitsu, esports, sailing, soft tennis, triathlon, sambo, surfing, wakeboarding, windsurfing, modern pentathlon, baseball, duathlon, rugby, softball and squash — which delivered 58 golds for the country — gone, that might be a tough act to follow.

SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
UP's Juan Gomez de Liaño open to playing overseas
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
With fellow UAAP talents Thirdy Ravena and Ken Tuffin already on their way to gaining international experience, the former...
Sports
fbfb
Lakers rebound; Bucks, Clippers remain perfect in second scrimmage
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The Los Angeles Lakers rebounded following their opening scrimmage loss with a victory over the Orlando Magic, 119-112 at...
Sports
fbfb
MPBL invasion on the horizon
By Roy Luarca | 3 hours ago
They were under the radar before drawing attention in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League. There they appeared on the...
Sports
fbfb
Coach Arespacochaga sees uphill battle with post-Kai Sotto Gilas Youth
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
With the 7'2" cager, the Filipino youth squad reached unprecedented heights — qualifying to both the 2018 Under-18...
Sports
fbfb
LOOK: Stranded individuals cramped up inside Rizal Memorial Sports Complex
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Along with other PSC venues like the PhilSports Complex in Pasig City, Rizal Memorial has been serving as an additional facility...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
19 minutes ago
Olympian Irish Magno's flight home delayed anew
By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 minutes ago
The flyweight fighter was supposed to fly back home Monday but her flight was rescheduled to August 3, prolonging her stay...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
First pro 3x3 hoops league looms for Philippines
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The Philippines will have its first professional 3x3 basketball league soon in Chooks-to-Go 3x3 Pilipinas League.
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
UAAP 83 La Salle host ready to take on greater challenges
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
La Salle has officially received the hosting rights from Season 82 host Ateneo over the weekend and is now ready to buckle...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Saso targets world No. 1, Olympic gold
By Dante Navarro | 2 hours ago
Saso, who also impressed former world No. 1 Sung Hyun Park in an official duel at home last year, talked about her big dreams,...
Sports
fbfb
6 hours ago
UST crowned double champs as UAAP hosting passed on to La Salle
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
UST took its 44th overall crown in the seniors division with 209 points while the Tiger Cubs took its sixth straight general...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with