COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
LeBron James
AFP
LeBron upbeat on chances to win MVP plum
Alder Almo (Philstar.com) - July 22, 2020 - 1:22pm

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey — At age 35, LeBron James has yet to show any signs of slowing down.

James, who is in his 17th season in the league, is seen as the greatest challenger to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s back-to-back MVP bid. But that could remain a long shot with reports coming in that the 2019-20 MVP will be determined based on games played up to when the league was suspended in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm not disappointed because things happen. You control what you can control, and I can't control that," James said during the Los Angeles Lakers’ zoom call with reporters inside the NBA Bubble. "As far as the MVP race, I think that I've shown what I'm capable of doing, not only individually but from a team's perspective, us being number one in the West."

Lakers coach Frank Vogel maintained his belief that James should win his fifth MVP this season.

"Nobody impacts winning more than LeBron James," Vogel said. "I do believe that he should be the MVP this year. I believe he should be the MVP and I believe Anthony Davis should be the Defensive Player of the Year. I hope those awards go to our two players."

James has been averaging 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game for the Lakers.

But beyond those near triple-double average, LeBron’s impact on the Lakers was illustrated by Statmuse last January.

Antetokounmpo, meanwhile, has staked his claim with the better statistical year and the best overall record.

The Milwaukee Bucks have a net rating of plus-27.8 and a defensive rating of 89.1 in 254 minutes when Giannis has played without a traditional big man next to him.

With Antetokounmpo anchoring the league’s No. 1 defense, he could become just the only third player to win MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season joining rarified air with Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon.

MVP or not, James though is content with proving his critics wrong once again.

"There was a lot of conversation about, 'LeBron can do those things in the East, but if he ever came to the West, what could he do?' So I heard all of that," James said. "To be able to have our team at the top of the Western Conference and playing the way that we were playing at that time and the way I was playing, it's definitely a good feeling."

James has ruled the Eastern Conference for seven straight seasons before he moved to the Lakers last year. In his first year in the West, he missed the playoffs for the first time since 2005 no thanks to a groin injury that kept him out for 17 games, the most he’s missed in his career.

BASKETBALL LEBRON JAMES NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NBA releases rosters, scrimmages to begin as restart looms
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The league recently released the official rosters of all 22 teams in the Orlando, Florida bubble with scrimmages set to begin...
Sports
fbfb
LeBron James reiterates mission to honor Kobe Byrant
By Alder Almo | 1 hour ago
And as the NBA gets nearer for the much-awaited restart, James — in his 17th season in the league — is eager to...
Sports
fbfb
Exclusive
Jurgen Klopp reflects on leading Mainz, Dortmund, Liverpool to glory
By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
Ahead of Wednesday’s celebrations at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England, where Liverpool FC will be handed the Premier...
Sports
fbfb
PFL to meet with Global FC to address complaints
By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
“Our aim is to ascertain the current situation of the club and discuss with club management the actions they are taking,”...
Sports
fbfb
Virus vaccine key for Olympics go-ahead in 2021, says Tokyo chief
1 hour ago
The development of a coronavirus vaccine or treatment will be key to allowing the postponed Tokyo 2020 games to open in a...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
10 minutes ago
Online chess 'Ironman' rules Asian Seniors tiff
By Joey Villar | 10 minutes ago
The Philippines' Joey Antonio showed his mastery of “online chess” as he blew away the competition to crown himself...
Sports
fbfb
35 minutes ago
Kai gets hands on NBA G League gear
By Luisa Morales | 35 minutes ago
The 7'2" cager received his official G League gear on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) and showed it off on his Instagra...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Simpler. Cheaper. Safer? Tokyo 2020's unanswered questions
2 hours ago
The yearlong postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics due to coronavirus has presented organizers with unprecedented challenges...
Sports
fbfb
13 hours ago
Eumir eyes October pro debut
By Abac Cordero | 13 hours ago
No big fights. No big names.
Sports
fbfb
13 hours ago
PSC goes after payroll scam suspect
By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
The Philippine Sports Commission has sought the help of the Office of the Solicitor General in running after a former employee,...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with