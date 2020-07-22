NBA releases rosters, scrimmages to begin as restart looms

MANILA, Philippines — The NBA restart plan has almost come to its fruitition with the July 30 (July 31, Manila time) tip-off inching closer.

The league recently released the official rosters of all 22 teams in the Orlando, Florida bubble with scrimmages set to begin on July 22 (July 23, Manila time).

Related Stories NBA shortens games in season exhibition openers

LOOK: The NBA releases official restart rosters for all 22 teams in Orlando, Florida bubble



Scrimmages set to begin tomorrow. Each team will play three scrimmages before the restart officially tips off on July 30 (July 31 in Manila) | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews #NBA pic.twitter.com/iPuCi57JzV — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) July 22, 2020

Overall trust in the safety of the bubble was recently affirmed by zero positive cases for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases among the 346 players in the campus.

But the NBA is still prepared for positive cases in the future, with an isolation plan for a player positive for the virus already prepared.

Each team is set to play three scrimmages before the official tip off.

The first scrimmage of all the teams will be shortened to four 10-minute quarters instead of the usual 12 minutes to not overdo players after months of hiatus.

Scrimmages after that will employ the regular 12-minute quarters.

Once the restart tips off, the 22 teams will each play eight seeding games to determine the final cast of the playoffs for both conferences.

The post-season will then continue with the usual best-of-seven series setup.

The 2019-20 season is expected to end sometime in October.