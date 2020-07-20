COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Blackwater team owner Dioceldo Sy
PM/File
GAB accepts Blackwater owner's apology
Olmin Leyba (Philstar.com) - July 20, 2020 - 7:18pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Games and Amusements Board (GAB) accepted the apology of Blackwater team owner Dioceldo Sy but may still hand out a sanction for the Elite’s premature training session.

Sy met with GAB chairman Baham Mitra and Commissioner Edward Trinidad Monday to clear the air and personally say sorry for the animosity caused by his actions.

“We have accepted their apology but the board needs to study further their reply to our letter if we will sanction or fine them,” Mitra said.

“A stern warning may be issued by GAB to Blackwater to refrain from any practice in the meantime that the (IATF) order has not come out yet,” he added.

GAB launched an investigation on Blackwater for a practice session that could be in violation of the IATF’s Omnibus Guidelines.

Sy maintained he had mistakenly used the term “practice” on the Sports Page program on TV5 in a team meeting where a couple of players were doing shootarounds on separate courts.

In the meeting with Mitra, the Elite honcho assured GAB the squad would follow government rules.

“They promised to adhere to all the rules and safety standards as well as the directives of the IATF and GAB,” Mitra said.

“We have also asked them to wait for the IATF resolution and the GAB-DOH-PSC Joint Administrative Order before any practice so as not to jeopardize our efforts to resume league practice,” he added.

GAB is expected to decide on the Blackwater case as soon as Commissioner Mar Masanguid returns from Davao.

Sy has also arranged a similar meeting with PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial, who had slapped Blackwater with a P100,000 fine.

"It was a cordial meeting," said Sy.

