COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Marck Espejo during the 30th Southeast Asian Games
FILE/STAR
Marck Espejo recalls atmosphere in historic SEA Games men's volleyball run
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 12, 2020 - 3:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — Marck Espejo and the Philippine men's volleyball team made waves for all the right reasons in the 30th Southeast Asian Games held in Manila last December.

In a historic outing, the Filipino spikers ousted five-peat seeking Thailand in a dramatic five-set victory in the semifinals.

The win, which sent waves across the region, placed men's volleyball into the limelight.

And while Espejo and the Spikers eventually settled for a silver medal, it was still a run to remember.

The Cignal HD hitter recently recalled the team's journey and the overall atmosphere of the tournament on the recent episode of Tiebreaker Vods' 2OT Podcast.

What struck Espejo the most was the number of supporters watching their game, with men's volleyball often taking a backseat to its female counterpart.

"Yung first game po against Cambodia, syempre medyo kaunti pa lang yung tao pero nung nakapasok na kami ng semi-finals, doon talaga nagboom yung mga tao tapos umabot pa kami ng finals so sobrang dami," Espejo recalled.

"Parang feeling nga namin basketball yung game e kasi first time nangyari yun sa men's volleyball... Parang nakakaproud talaga na maglaro para sa kanila and para sa Philippines," he added.

Espejo even attributed their emphatic upset over the Thais to the jolt given by the home crowd in the packed PhilSports Arena in Pasig City that December night.

"Yung crowd din po e kasi parang homecourt advantage na rin po yun para sa amin," Espejo said.

But along with motivation, the attention also spurred pressure.

"Pero at the same time, nakakapressure rin kasi parang ang daming expectations dahil umabot pa kami ng finals. Pero ayun nga masaya lang kasi marami rin nanonood sa men's volleyball," Espejo said.

The buzz generated by the men's volleyball team in the SEA Games carried over into the collegiate leagues, with the UAAP deciding to change the schedule for its volleyball tournaments to put men's and women's volleyball on equal footing.

However, the run would be cut short as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic put a halt to all sports in the country.

Espejo hopes that the hype won't disappear once men's volleyball returns to action.

"Pag balik na lang siguro ng tournament, tignan natin kung may mga tao pa rin na susuporta or mga hindi nakalimot," Espejo said.

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
16-year-old Sage Tolentino shows potential in ProAm tourney
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Joined by the older Kai Sotto, the prospect out of Maryknoll High School in Honolulu is improving his skills in The Smith...
Sports
fbfb
LeBron James draws flak for not putting 'Black Lives Matter' phrases on jersey
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Known for his role in fighting for social justice, it came as a surprise to many that he will continue to wear "James" on...
Sports
fbfb
Kai Sotto trains with seven-foot Gilas prospect Sage Tolentino
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Apart from participating in a ProAm league in Cincinnati, Sotto is putting in some individual work where he was joined by...
Sports
fbfb
Sotto, Tolentino provide vision of Philippine basketball future
By Roy Luarca | 1 day ago
Watching Sotto, a homegrown full-blooded Filipino, and Tolentino, raised in Hawaii of Filipino descent, on the hardcourt together...
Sports
fbfb
Anand back on board
By Edgar De Castro | July 12, 2020 - 12:00am
Former world champion Viswanathan Anand of India returns to competitive action as he headlines the $150,000 Legends of Chess online tournament, which begins on July 21.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
33 minutes ago
Philippines' SEAG title repeat try in peril as next host Vietnam trims events
By Joey Villar | 33 minutes ago
Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino on Sunday received a letter from host Hanoi...
Sports
fbfb
41 minutes ago
MPBL to meet with Pacquiao on broadcast plans after ABS-CBN shutdown
By John Bryan Ulanday | 41 minutes ago
In partnership with the giant network since the league establishment in 2018, the MPBL said it has no official say yet on...
Sports
fbfb
49 minutes ago
Marck Espejo recalls atmosphere in historic SEA Games men's volleyball run
By Luisa Morales | 49 minutes ago
What struck Espejo the most was the number of supporters watching their game, with men's volleyball often taking a backseat...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
PVL stays committed with ABS – for now
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
“Until we hear from (ABS-CBN) that they can’t cover us, we’ll keep our commitment to them,” said Ricky...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Azkals stint will be 'dream come true' for Bienve Marañon
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Finding success in Philippine club football, Spanish-born Bienve Marañon is setting his sights on a stint with the...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with