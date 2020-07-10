Raptors, Pacers show support to ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement in NBA restart

MANILA, Philippines – Despite working toward the eventual return of the NBA 2019-20 season, defending champions Toronto Raptors and the Indiana Pacers are not forgetting to do their part in social justice.

Fighting against systemic racism and police brutality in the United States, both teams showed support to the Black Lives Matter movement in their respective ways as they arrived at the NBA campus in Orlando, Florida.

The defending champions pulled up to the Disney World resort in a bus plastered with the phrase "Black Lives Matter" while the Pacers rocked "I can't breathe" shirts to show their solidarity to the ongoing battle of the black community in the country.

Dozens of protests have sparked in the country in the past few months following the death of black man George Floyd while in police custody.

Many NBA players have since participated in protests across the United States in an effort to effect change in the treatment of black people in the country.

Despite being on the court, fight for social justice continues as the league is set to paint "Black Lives Matter" on its courts once the games begin.

Players will also be allowed to put messages on their jerseys in support of the movement.

The demonstrations come as a compromise for players inside the Orlando bubble to still be able to use their platforms to contribute to social justice.