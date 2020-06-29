COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Mark Paragua
STAR/File
Paragua tops Pichay Cup; NCFP to revamp national team
Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - June 29, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The National Chess Federation of the Philippines is planning a national team revamp to send the possible best team in the 44th World Chess Olympiad that has been moved from this year to the next due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Now that the Olympiad is set 2021, we have time to constitute a stronger team and determine who will best represent us,” said NCFP executive director Cliburn Orbe.

The pronouncement came after the country’s top GMs came out of inactivity to join the Battle of the GMs dubbed Cong. Pichay Birthday Cup that was topped by reigning bullet king Mark Paragua.

The New York-based Paragua turned back GM Joey Antonio, 1.5-.5, to rule the 16-player field that was considered the strongest in years after drawing participation from 11 GMs and a WGM.

United States-based GMs Julio Catalino Sadorra, Oliver Barbosa and Richard Bitoon and Milan, Italy-based Roland Salvador took part in the one-day meet that staked P100,000 including P25,000 to the winner.

GM John Paul Gomez had the best finish from among five present national mainstays as he made the top four where he lost to Antonio, .5-1.5.

MARK PARAGUA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Farewell, Pacman: Manny Pacquiao's famed dog dies in accident
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Sen. Manny Pacquiao's beloved dog Pacman, who has gained fame as the boxing icon’s longtime “training partner”,...
Sports
fbfb
Ramon Fernandez to be named OIC of Philippine Sports Commission
By Joey Villar | 8 hours ago
Malacanang is set to name Philippine Sports commissioner Ramon Fernandez as officer-in-charge anytime soon after chairman...
Sports
fbfb
Philippine chess team faces revamp
By Joey Villar | 8 hours ago
The National Chess Federation of the Philippines is planning a national team revamp to send the best possible team in the...
Sports
fbfb
Kai Sotto names all-time NBA starting five
By Luisa Morales | 15 hours ago
Answering a question on his Instagram story Saturday evening, Sotto mentioned his dream lineup.
Sports
fbfb
New Zealand stint 'dream come true' for Fil-Kiwi Tuffin
By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
After getting the green light from the collegiate league, Tuffin debuted for the Taranaki Moutanairs earlier this week in...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Why we can’t take criticism
By Bill Velasco | June 29, 2020 - 12:00am
Two major stories in sports recently showed how hard it is for organizations in the Philippines to deal with criticism.
2 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
3x3 restart linked to Olympic bid
By Joaquin Henson | June 29, 2020 - 12:00am
There’s a factor of timing in the appeal to restart 3x3 training for the Olympic Qualifying Tournament to be held in Graz, Austria, on May 26-30 next year as the Philippine team hopes to catch up with the rest...
2 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
10 hours ago
Bad weather sends Mondahmin Cup to Monday finish
By Dante Navarro | 10 hours ago
Heavy rains forced organizers to delay yesterday’s final round at the Camelia Hills Country Club in Chiba, scheduled...
Sports
fbfb
12 hours ago
eGilas, Philippine esports gain attention of sports patron MVP
By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
The booming esports industry and its dedicated players can expect a continuous backing from sports patron and PLDT CEO Manny...
Sports
fbfb
12 hours ago
Fil-Swiss Kempter hopes to see Azkals in World Cup
By Luisa Morales | 12 hours ago
Most likely to gain his first cap with the Azkals in the FIFA World Cup and Asian Cup qualifiers, Kempter wants the Filipino...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with