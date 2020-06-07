Irish Magno, other Filipino boxers ready for recall from Baguio

MANILA, Philippines — There’s no definite yet but Olympic-bound Irish Magno and the rest of the Philippine boxing team based in Baguio are bracing for their transition back to Manila and later on to their own provinces following an order from the Philippine Sports Commission.

As part of belt-tightening measures due to the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Baguio-based pugs are scheduled for a recall for the meantime until the PSC’s hard-hit funding stabilizes.

“We have already received the order. We’re just waiting for the exact date when we’ll be going to Manila, then to our respective provinces,” the flyweight fighter Magno on Sunday told The STAR.

Magno, who punched her way to the Tokyo Olympics in the Asia and Oceania Olympic boxing qualification held in Jordan last March, has been at the Teachers’ Camp in the City Of Pines for almost three months since the quarantine implementation.

Joining her there since are world champion Nesthy Petecio, Aira Villegas, Claudine Veloso, Cleo Tesara, I.C Sinadjan, Maricel Escalona and Angie Ejusa, who likewise, are preparing to be transported in Manila.

With the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila being used as a temporary quarantine facility, Magno and the rest of the Pinay fighters will not stay long there and instead will be sent home to their provinces.

And as much happiness it would be for Magno reuniting with her family soon in Iloilo, it would also be hard on the other end without their coaches by their side in training.

“It’s still different to have our coaches to guide us in training,” she admitted.

Nevertheless, Magno is willing to take the sacrifice along with the rest of the sports industry and is determined to keep working in Baguio as of the moment until their scheduled home return.

“We’ll continue to follow our training program though it’s still basic for now (due to the restrictions),” she vowed as gym and other sport facilities remain closed despite the easing of quarantine implementations nationwide.