Sports allowed under General Community Quarantine include non-contact events like badminton and skateboarding
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Explainer: Which sports are allowed under GCQ?
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 28, 2020 - 11:27am

MANILA, Philippines — Some sports may already resume play once an area is under a general community quarantine (GCQ) amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Per the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF) Resolution 38 passed last week, athletes and enthusiasts of the following sports may be able to play their respective disciplines.

- Running
- Biking
- Golf
- Swimming
- Tennis
- Badminton
- Equestrian
- Skateboarding

All of the sports listed are considered as "non-contact" sports. However, it should be provided that minimum public health standards, like wearing masks and social distancing, are observed during play.

No sharing of equipment when applicable is also required.

The IATF has recommended that Metro Manila shift into GCQ on June 1. This will allow athletes of the said sports in the region to resume training and play.

However, other contact sports like 5-on-5 basketball are yet to be allowed until the "new normal".

Sporting events, which may include a live audience, may push through in a Modified GCQ period.

As for the Philippine's top basketball league PBA, top brass will discuss resumption plans by June 3.

The commercial league has been on hiatus since early March.

