FIBA sets guidelines for basketball restart

MANILA, Philippines — The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has laid down official guidelines in resuming competitive basketball amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Grappling with the health crisis, numerous local and international basketball leagues, including FIBA's own international competitions, have been put on hold.

But with big leagues like the NBA planning a return later this year, the federation issued a guide on things to consider and how to successfully implement a restart.

Aimed at national federations charged to decide on eventual competition restarts, FIBA gave key things to consider when planning a return to play.

Obviously, FIBA advises basketball top brass to consider local governments and public health authorities' guidance and restrictions when it comes to sporting events.

Federations should assess how certain limitations to public gatherings will impact the smooth running of a basketball competition.

COVID-19 prevalence in the community is also another obvious thing to consider. Safe and permitted domestic and international travel should also be available.

FIBA also advised a "phased" approach to a restart and provided steps in easing back into conventional basketball play.

First, athletes will need to ease back into shape with individual training. This will then be followed by small groups of players being allowed to exercise together before moving into team training.

However, team training must only be limited to essential team officials.

Once health authorities have granted permission, more conventional approaches to training and competition may commence.

When it comes to spectators, social distancing and safety guidelines are expected to be followed for audiences once it is safe enough for them to watch games live again.

For the part of national federations, FIBA is tasking them to form a restart oversight committee to head the process of returning to "normal".

The committee is set to undertake a full risk and mitigation assessment and then develop a restart plan with wide sport consultation.

Federations must also liaise with local government and public health authorities about their plans.

FIBA likewise asks federations to have an exit strategy if the pandemic calls for a necessary stoppage of play again.

As sports struggles to get back on its feet as the pandemic rolls on, federations of different disciplines will need to take on the tough task of reigniting the flame.