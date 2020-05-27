PBA board to meet physically over resumption plans

MANILA, Philippines – The PBA board of governors convenes on June 3 for its first physical meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic shut activities down last March.

League officials, led by chairman Ricky Vargas of TNT, set the gab at the PBA Office’s Viewing Room, where they will plot the teams’ possible return to practices should the government ease quarantine restrictions by June 1.

Commissioner Willie Marcial said the venue can accommodate all the governors while observing physical distancing protocols. However, he said some may still opt to join online via zoom, the platform used in their previous board meeting.

“By June 1, we’ll know if NCR will transition to GCQ (general community quarantine) and if practices will be allowed already. So we have to be ready with the practice protocols,” Marcial said.

Per Inter-agency Task Force guidelines, outdoor non-contact sports and other forms or exercise are allowed under GCQ provided minimum health standards are observed.

“We’re looking at a gradual return. First for teams to work out in small groups, say four of five players per sessions, with protocols like disinfecting balls and things, temperature checks, footbath, and the presence of one health officer,” said Marcial.

“No scrimmages yet, just conditioning,” he added.

This is seen as a positive development for a league aiming to salvage its 45th season. Only one game had been completed in the Philippine Cup before it suspended play.

Marcial said the PBA ballclubs, on their own, are making sure the players remain healthy and safe during the hiatus, even conducting COVID-19 testing for their players and staff.

Marcial and his office personnel, likewise, will have their tests on May 30, courtesy of San Miguel Corp. boss Ramon Ang, preparatory to the targeted resumption of office operations by June 1.

“We’ll have the test on May 30 and then the following day, the office will undergo a six-hour disinfection procedure before we return to work on June 1 and hold the board meeting on June 3,” said Marcial.

The PBA board is deferring its decision on the fate of Season 45 until August.