YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
PBA commissioner Willie Marcial
PBA board to meet physically over resumption plans
Olmin Leyba (Philstar.com) - May 27, 2020 - 5:12pm

MANILA, Philippines – The PBA board of governors convenes on June 3 for its first physical meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic shut activities down last March.

League officials, led by chairman Ricky Vargas of TNT, set the gab at the PBA Office’s Viewing Room, where they will plot the teams’ possible return to practices should the government ease quarantine restrictions by June 1.

Commissioner Willie Marcial said the venue can accommodate all the governors while observing physical distancing protocols. However, he said some may still opt to join online via zoom, the platform used in their previous board meeting.

“By June 1, we’ll know if NCR will transition to GCQ (general community quarantine) and if practices will be allowed already. So we have to be ready with the practice protocols,” Marcial said.

Per Inter-agency Task Force guidelines, outdoor non-contact sports and other forms or exercise are allowed under GCQ provided minimum health standards are observed.

“We’re looking at a gradual return. First for teams to work out in small groups, say four of five players per sessions, with protocols like disinfecting balls and things, temperature checks, footbath, and the presence of one health officer,” said Marcial. 

“No scrimmages yet, just conditioning,” he added.

This is seen as a positive development for a league aiming to salvage its 45th season. Only one game had been completed in the Philippine Cup before it suspended play.

Marcial said the PBA ballclubs, on their own, are making sure the players remain healthy and safe during the hiatus, even conducting COVID-19 testing for their players and staff.

Marcial and his office personnel, likewise, will have their tests on May 30, courtesy of San Miguel Corp. boss Ramon Ang, preparatory to the targeted resumption of office operations by June 1.

“We’ll have the test on May 30 and then the following day, the office will undergo a six-hour disinfection procedure before we return to work on June 1 and hold the board meeting on June 3,” said Marcial.

The PBA board is deferring its decision on the fate of Season 45 until August.

PBA WILLIE MARCIAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippine girls football player dies at 16
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
The 16-year-old hailing from Baguio was part of the national team that placed fourth in the 2019 ASEAN Football Federation...
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Am Jalen Green projected 2nd pick in 2021 NBA draft
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Green, the top prospect out of high school, was second only to incoming Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham in the site's...
Sports
fbfb
Alyssa Valdez, Kiefer Ravena team up in home dunk videos
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Sports power couple Alyssa Valdez and Kiefer Ravena showed off their connection during quarantine with a mini dunkfest.
Sports
fbfb
Kai Sotto taps in-demand trainer
By Alder Almo | 1 day ago
Kai Sotto has linked up with NBA’s most sought-after trainer Rob McClanaghan as he prepares for his jump to the pr...
Sports
fbfb
Edu takes different route to NBA
By Olmin Leyba | 3 days ago
AJ Edu, who forms a deadly twin tower combo for Batang Gilas with Kai Sotto, is as determined as his G-League-bound frontline...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
3 hours ago
Philippine Open tackled in NGAP meet
By Dante Navarro | 3 hours ago
The Philippine Open staging in post pandemic days will be one of the key points in the upcoming National Golf Association...
Sports
fbfb
5 hours ago
'Never Too Far Down' is the right message during this pandemic
By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
“Never Too Far Down” is more than an inspirational commercial that depicts all the aforementioned athletes facing...
Sports
fbfb
18 hours ago
Bambol: POC may hold elections this year
By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said the POC elections may be held in November...
Sports
fbfb
18 hours ago
Juico eyes 3 more track bets to Tokyo
By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
Athletics officials are hoping to send as many as four Filipino qualifiers to the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics, pinning their...
Sports
fbfb
18 hours ago
Top courses ready to resume pro tour
By Dante Navarro | 18 hours ago
The country’s top courses serving as regular stops for the men’s and ladies pro golf circuits see no problem hosting...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with