Gilas belles still at work under ECQ
John Bryan Ulanday (The Philippine Star) - April 23, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — As the sports world endures an indefinite hiatus, Gilas Pilipinas women’s program director and head coach Pat Aquino is leaving no stone unturned to assure the country’s readiness once international tournaments resume.

Aquino has not skipped a beat, attending online coaching seminars and reviewing tapes.

Included in Aquino’s long list of homeworks while all FIBA-sanctioned and other sports tournaments have been suspended is a series of renowned clinics by Kentucky U mentor John Calipari.

“We’re doing some reviews of our games and watching a lot of web seminars from different coaches to learn new things. One is John Calipari’s clinics,” said Aquino.

Meanwhile, the Gilas belles, led by veterans Jack Animam, Afril Bernardino and Janine Pontejos, have been ordered to maintain individual workouts.

“I told the girls to do activities individually. We’re also having some talks to learn more from our games and opponents,” said Aquino, who’s also consistently communicating with their new recruits led by Fil-Am Jenesis Perrin.

Aquino and the rest of the Nationals were supposed to compete in the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup and the 2020 Women’s Jones Cup.

They were coming off a banner year highlighted by a double-gold harvest in the SEA Games and a retention in the elite Division A of FIBA Women’s Asia. They also had gallant stands in the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup, the Jones Cup and the FIBA Asia Pre-Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

