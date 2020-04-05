UAAP
LeBron James looks on during an NBA game
AFP
Report: NBA 'angling' to shut down season amid coronavirus pandemic
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 5, 2020 - 10:26am

MANILA, Philippines — The NBA may not return to play due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report by ESPN.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the league's inner circle has noted that there is increased pessimism on whether or not the NBA can resume the 2019-2020 campaign.

"The talks between the players union and the league this week, I've talked to both sides of this issue, and it is clear that the NBA is angling to set up a deal that enables them to shut the season down," Windhorst said.

He said that the league is negotiating in a way that leaves options for either decision, but it is yet to start any talks on how to restart the season.

"They're having financial talks about what would happen if the season shuts down, and I think there is a significant amount of pessimism right now," Windhorst added.

Last March 31 (April 1, Manila time), Windhorst referenced the Chinese Basketball Association's plan to return in April that was thwarted after the Chinese government imposed restrictions on team sports.

China is in the suppression stage of the pandemic while the US is still reeling from its effects.

As of posting, there are at least 310,016 cases of coronavirus in the US, with 8,438 deaths.

2019-N-COV BASKETBALL CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 NBA
