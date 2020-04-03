UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA players are turning to musical hobbies during the season stoppage due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
Bleacher Report/ESPN on NBA
NBA players shift to musical hobbies during season stoppage
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 3, 2020 - 12:35pm

MANILA, Philippines – NBA players are exploring new talents during the season stoppage due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

With nearly a month passed since an NBA game was played, some cagers are shifting to other hobbies during their extended spare time.

The San Antonio Spurs' Patty Mills and Oklahoma City Thunder's Steven Adams have used their off days to fine-tune their guitar skills.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

NBA players ready to get a recording session during the quarantine ????

A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on

Meanwhile, Josh Okogie of the Minnesota Timberwolves showed off his keyboard skills.

It seems like these basketball players are just as skilled with musical instruments as they are with the ball in their hands.

And despite being the reigning MVP, it looks like Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo needs a little more practice on the guitar.

How are your favorite athletes spending their time this quarantine?

BASKETBALL NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Blackwater's Dario sets up donation drive for frontliners
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Blackwater Elite's Diego Dario is the latest sports personality to extend a helping hand, creating a donation drive for frontliners...
Sports
fbfb
Erik Spoelstra reminds Heat to 'think of others' during pandemic
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
In a conference call with Associated Press' Tim Reynolds, Spoelstra spoke about how he is handling quarantine and what he's...
Sports
fbfb
Remy Martin's NBA draft chances hurt by virus pandemic? US reporter thinks so
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Fil-Am Remy Martin declared for the NBA draft on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time), but will he fare well in the big leagues...
Sports
fbfb
Australian league denies claim NBA hopeful LaMelo Ball bought team
59 minutes ago
Australia's professional basketball league denied on Friday that it had agreed to sell the Illawarra Hawks to LaMelo Ball,...
Sports
fbfb
Retired Fil-Am MMA fighter combats coronavirus as frontliner
By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
The Filipino-American Nover, known as "The Filipino Assassin" during his mixed martial arts career, is now fighting a bigger...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
13 hours ago
Yulo, Didal make elite 'Forbes' list
By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Olympics-bound gymnast Caloy Yulo and skateboard queen Margielyn Didal landed in Forbes Asia’s “30 under 30”...
Sports
fbfb
13 hours ago
Betancourt says Remy will play in NBA
By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
The former Charlotte Hornets foreign consultant/scout who attempted to bring Johnny Abarrientos to the NBA in 1997 said yesterday...
Sports
fbfb
13 hours ago
Varsity ballers throw support
By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
More collegiate athletes have joined the fund-raising drive initiated by volley belles for the benefit of the frontliners...
Sports
fbfb
13 hours ago
Severino, Frayna emerge online chess champs
By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
FIDE Master Sander Severino escaped with a draw versus Michael Silvederio in the seventh and final round to rule the second...
Sports
fbfb
Athletes tweak Olympic training
By Joaquin M. Henson | April 3, 2020 - 12:00am
Qualified athletes are guaranteed their slots in the Tokyo Games which have been rescheduled for July 23-Aug.
13 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with