NBA players shift to musical hobbies during season stoppage

MANILA, Philippines – NBA players are exploring new talents during the season stoppage due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

With nearly a month passed since an NBA game was played, some cagers are shifting to other hobbies during their extended spare time.

The San Antonio Spurs' Patty Mills and Oklahoma City Thunder's Steven Adams have used their off days to fine-tune their guitar skills.

Meanwhile, Josh Okogie of the Minnesota Timberwolves showed off his keyboard skills.

"Okogie on the beat!" ????



Josh Okogie is making beats during the NBA hiatus ????



(via @CallMe_NonStop) pic.twitter.com/XqsgEq9IyG — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 15, 2020

It seems like these basketball players are just as skilled with musical instruments as they are with the ball in their hands.

And despite being the reigning MVP, it looks like Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo needs a little more practice on the guitar.

.@Giannis_An34 is really working on his guitar skills ???? (via alex_ante24/TikTok) pic.twitter.com/f5nM18WSD7 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 17, 2020

How are your favorite athletes spending their time this quarantine?