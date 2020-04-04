UAAP
Jack Danielle Animam (C) has set up a donation drive for frontliners in Bulacan amid the coronavirus pandemic
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Gilas belle Jack Animam sets up donation drive for Bulacan frontliners
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 4, 2020 - 12:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Jack Danielle Animam is doing her part in helping the country battle the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Gilas women cager used her platform as an athlete to call for donations for frontliners affected by the coronavirus in Bulacan.

Taking to social media, Animam asked for monetary donations that will be used to buy personal protective equipment (PPEs), masks and food for doctors and nurses.

"We are currently facing a kind of enemy that we can't see with our bare eyes. What we only get to see are the number of our kababayans being contacted and worst, dying of this COVID-19 virus," Animam said.

"But we are still thankful that we have our frontliners working round the clock in making sure they get to work and help us in dealing with this virus," she added.

Animam organized the fundraiser with a few friends and will be receiving donations through GCash.

"All proceeds will go to our frontliners here in Bulacan. Together, we will combat against this pandemic," she said.

Animam joins a number of local athletes who are also chipping in with their own efforts to assist frontliners.

PBA player Diego Dario of Blackwater and national team setter Jia Morado have likewise created their own donation drives for different hospitals across the country.

